STL pushes forward on Optical Connectivity business; hires industry leaders

News provided by

Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

21 Nov, 2023, 06:49 ET

- David De Craemer as the Business Head - Optical Connectivity Business
- Tomasz Bednarczyk as the global R&D Head - Optical Connectivity Business

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STL_[NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced that it is well poised to cater to the demand for Optical Connectivity products and has appointed industry leaders to drive its growth ambition.

Tomasz Bednarczyk, Global R&D Head, Optical Connectivity Business, STL
David De Creaemer, Business Head, Optical Connectivity Business, STL
STL, with over 30 years of Optical expertise, is one of the very few players to have end-to-end capability across the fibre value chain, starting with glass preform, fibre, cables and finally, Optical Connectivity solutions. STL acquired Optotec in Italy in 2020 and has fully integrated optical connectivity products and design engineering capabilities into its optical business. It now creates customised, scalable connectivity solutions to de-skill field installations and speed up the fibre deployment process.

Though the total addressable market for Optical Connectivity is ~US 10 Bn, there are many installation challenges, Including product customisation in accordance with the region's requirement, product development speed and time-to-market. STL is well poised to address this with its established design and innovation centres having top talents across India, North America and Europe. These solutions have found tremendous success with the top service providers across these regions. To further strengthen its position, STL has hired two people in key leadership roles - David De Craemer as the Business Head and Tomasz Bednarczyk as the global R&D Head for the Optical Connectivity business.

David De Craemer brings over 25 years of industry experience working with the likes of TE Connectivity and CommScope. Discussing his vision for STL, David said: "I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to leveraging my strength and capabilities to co-create sustainable growth for the company, creating superior value for our customers."

Tomasz Bednarczyk has worked for 18 years at Corning in various R&D, Finance and PLM domains. Excited at this opportunity, Tomasz said: "I have the privilege of leading an agile, motivated and customer-oriented team that is relentlessly working towards providing its customers with best-in-class technology. We commit to investing in the innovation process while keeping environmental sustainability as a top priority."

Paul Atkinson, CEO of Optical Networking Business, STL, warmly welcomed David and Tomasz, acknowledging their invaluable expertise and experience. He said: "Their arrival is sure to enhance our Connectivity business, fostering innovation and growth  and creating impact for our customers."

STL believes these new additions would further strengthen the leadership team comprising Binod Balachandran, Sam Leeman, and Ryan Chappell and would pivot the company to be one of the top three global optical players.

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282692/Tomasz_Bednarczyk_STL.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282693/David_De_Creaemer_STL.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

STL desarrolla la fibra de 160 micrones, la tecnología de fibra y cable más delgada del mundo

STL développe une fibre de 160 microns, la technologie de fibre et de câble la plus fine au monde

