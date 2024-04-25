Strategic Review Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

ATHENS, Greece, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Having consistently outperformed its targets and strategic goals, MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals ("MYTILINEOS") has initiated a review and evaluation of its strategic options, in consultation with its financial, legal and tax advisors, with a view to continuing to deliver growth and value creation for shareholders.

As part of this comprehensive strategic review, MYTILINEOS will assess various organic and inorganic growth opportunities, its capital allocation model, optimal balance sheet structure and appropriate listing structure.

MYTILINEOS is committed to international growth, capitalizing on its established geographically diverse footprint, always building on its Greek heritage, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit, within a robust governance environment.

In this context, MYTILINEOS is considering a potential listing on an international exchange, including the London Stock Exchange, within the next 12-18 months, taking into consideration its increasingly diversified geographical presence and aiming to offer enhanced liquidity to its investors. Regardless of the outcome of this strategic review, MYTILINEOS remains committed to its contribution to the Greek economy and society, with robust operations and tax revenue generation in Greece and an expectation to retain a listing on the Athens Exchange, where MYTILINEOS has been listed since 1995.

MYTILINEOS has achieved a significant transformation over the past years, showcased through revenue and profitability growing by close to 4 times in the 5 years leading up to 2023. MYTILINEOS aims to further strengthen its broad international reach as well as its strong domestic position. The strategic review is intended to ensure that MYTILINEOS maintains its growth trajectory and remains fully aligned, across all business segments, to its long-term strategic vision, while maximising value delivered to shareholders.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are acting as financial advisors to MYTILINEOS in its strategic review.

Clifford Chance LLP is acting as international legal advisor.

Zepos & Yannopoulos is acting as legal advisor in relation to Greek Law.

EY is acting as international tax advisor.

MYTILINEOS:

ΜYTILINEOS Energy & Metals is a multinational industrial and energy company, a leader in the metallurgy and energy industries, focused on sustainability and circular economy. The Company is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, with a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of €5.492 billion and €1.014 billion, respectively. MYTILINEOS is a reference point for competitive "green" metallurgy at the European and global level, whilst operating the only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum production unit in the European Union (E.U.) with privately owned port facilities. In the energy sector, MYTILINEOS offers comprehensive solutions, covering thermal and renewable energy projects, electricity distribution and trading, alongside investments in grid infrastructure, battery storage, and other green technologies. The Company is active in the markets of all five continents, in 40 countries, adopting a full-scale synergetic model between the Metallurgy and Energy Sectors, while undertaking end-to-end development of major energy infrastructure projects.

