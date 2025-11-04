Streaming Subscriptions Reach 91% of US Internet Households as Ad-Supported Models Redefine Profitability

Parks Associates hosts Future of Video on November 18-20, Marina del Rey, California, featuring new S.O.S. State of Streaming report on the industry

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speaker lineup for the eighth annual Future of Video: Business of Streaming, taking place November 18-20 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in California. The firm will release the S.O.S. State of Streaming report at the event, available to all attendees. The research analyzes the consumer trends and technologies driving the global shift from legacy pay TV to digital-first streaming, which enables hybrid monetization, aggregation, and interactivity.

Future of Video

Future of Video is sponsored by Broadpeak, Philo, InterDigital, Skreens, TiVo, and OTTx.

According to Parks Associates data, 91% of US internet households subscribe to at least one streaming video service, while traditional pay TV has declined to 41% of households. With consumers averaging nearly six video subscriptions and spending approximately $109 per month, the video services market now represents a $147 billion annual economy in the United States.

Keynote Speakers:

Josh Arensberg, CTO of M&E, Verizon Business

Scott Barton, Group VP, Charter Communications

Dave Bernath, CEO, Wurl

Samuel Harowitz, SVP, Content Acquisitions & Partnerships, Tubi

Mike Levy, SVP, Global Rights Acquisition, FloSports

Laura Martin, Senior Analyst, Needham

Matt Montemayor, SVP of Sales & Partner. Canela Media

The Future of Video agenda features the following session speakers:

Jerome Adams, VP, Digital Platforms & Partnerships Marketing & Creative Services, TV One

Tim Angel, VP - Global Customer Success, Xperi Inc.

Karen Babcock, VP, Strategy, Partnerships & Supply, Comcast Advertising

Steven Chang, Head of Product Marketing, Philo

Christina Goswiller, SVP, Head of Social Transformation, Digitas North America

Mathias Guille, VP Cloud Platform, Broadpeak

Matthew Henick, SVP of Ventura TV OS, The Trade Desk

Kim Hurwitz, EVP, Live Sports & Entertainment, Dooya Media Group

Fiona Li, Head of Development, COL Media

Scott Maddux, VP, Global Content Strategy & Business, TiVo

Johnny Miles, SVP, Content Distribution and Strategy, FEVA TV

Liz Riemersma, VP - Strategy, Business Development & International, DISH & Sling TV

Daniel Schnider, Head of Business Development and Distribution, REVRY

Peter Scott, Chief Strategy Advisor, Play Anywhere

Janell Smith, CEO and Founder, IDTVFLIX

Marc Todd, CEO, Skreens

"Streaming is no longer just about content access—it's about experience, engagement, and profitability The lines between streaming, broadband, and commerce are blurring," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "The television has become a connected platform—one that unites content, advertising, and transaction opportunities in a single experience."

The S.O.S. State of Streaming report will be distributed to all Future of Video attendees. The report explores the evolving dynamics of the pay-TV and streaming video markets, focusing on how shifting consumer behaviors, technology advancements, and service innovations are redefining the home entertainment experience.

Future of Video registration is open to the media and industry players. Contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113, to request data or an analyst interview.

About Future of Video: Business of Streaming

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.

Parks Associates will host the eighth annual Future of Video at the Marina del Ray Marriott in California, Tuesday-Thursday, November 18-20. www.futureofvideo.us

SOURCE Parks Associates