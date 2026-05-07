SUNMI Technology (06810.HK) Officially Listed on the Main Board of HKEX

HONG KONG, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, 2026, SUNMI Technology Group Co., Ltd., a global leader in Business IoT (BIoT), was officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 06810.HK, becoming the world's first publicly listed company in the Business IoT sector.

Inside the trading hall of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, founder, chairman, and CEO Jack Lin, together with the core management team, rang the ceremonial listing gong, marking the official entry of SUNMI Technology into the international capital market.

SUNMI's Hong Kong IPO oversubscribed more than 2,000 times, raising over HK$1 billion with an opening price of HK$97.5 per share, up 292.2% from the issue price, and a market capitalization exceeding HK$40 billion on the first day of trading.

At the celebration dinner, Founder Zhe Lin shared: "SUNMI's journey to this point has been made possible by the opportunities of our era, the support of government, the trust of investors and partners, and most importantly the dedication of every SUNMI employee. The gong we rang today symbolizes more than a corporate milestone, but a new beginning to build a new order of digital trust for merchants worldwide, where fairness empowers every business dream."

As AI redefines global commerce, SUNMI will continue to lead the Business 4.0 era by connecting enterprises through IoT and empowering merchants' decision making with AI Intelligence. This is not only a technological endeavor, but also a commitment to commercial equality, enabling small and medium‑sized merchants to access the same intelligent capabilities as large enterprises, without needing to build their own algorithm teams.

SOURCE SUNMI Technology