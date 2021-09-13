Supermicro Expands Total Solution Portfolio by Offering Nutanix NX Platforms for Hybrid Multi-cloud Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is joining the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program. This expanded collaboration will further help customers deploy, manage and scale their infrastructure by delivering optimized application and hardware solutions to address the increasing market demand for hybrid multi-cloud solutions.

"With 28 years of design, manufacturing, and service experience, Supermicro has worked very closely with Nutanix for over a decade, and together we have delivered many industry firsts," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "Our BigTwin systems have become the de-facto platform for hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), and the vast majority of Nutanix's customers today are running on Supermicro server hardware. To provide even more value to the market, Supermicro is now joining the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program to offer hybrid multi-cloud solutions based on our new X12 generation Ultra and BigTwin platforms to deliver higher performance at scale with shorter lead-times."

The Nutanix Elevate Program for Resellers differs from traditional partner programs. It has a unique emphasis on partner capabilities and competencies to sell and support the Nutanix portfolio. As an enrolled participant, Supermicro gains sales engagement support and standardized pricing through the existing network of Nutanix distribution partners to enable Supermicro to sell Nutanix solutions to customers.

"The market recognizes Nutanix as the industry leader in providing unparalleled freedom of choice," said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. "With the addition of Supermicro as a Nutanix Elevate Partner - we can provide even more flexibility and expertise to customers through the Supermicro go-to-market organization."

The collaboration now expands beyond the portfolio of integrated products. For example, Supermicro is now authorized to resell the line of Nutanix NX appliances. These systems are based on the Supermicro X12 Ultra and BigTwin® platforms fueled by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI accelerators and optional all-flash NVMe storage, enabling customers to select the suitable systems needed for the performance and capabilities required for their workloads.

With this new agreement, Supermicro can offer additional Nutanix technologies to its global customer base, enabling the adoption of hybrid multi-cloud environments. Customers will receive support directly from Nutanix's customer service organization. In addition, this extension of the partnership will allow the two companies to accelerate the procurement and deployment of Supermicro and Nutanix solutions long proven in the market. Many workloads in various industries will benefit from this partnership and the Nutanix solution, including analytics, VDI, Remote Office/Branch Office, databases, and mission-critical applications.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.supermicro.com

