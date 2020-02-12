Survey Says: Almond Eaters Are Happier

The survey also found that almond eaters aren't just happier – but they're healthier than their peers, too. Fellow snackers are more likely to stick with new healthy habits for longer periods of time, staying the course for up to 6 months on average versus non-almond snackers who call it quits after only 4 months. Almond eaters also prefer all-natural snacks (74 percent) and plan for healthy snacking (59 percent). Purposeful snacking and health habits are important to maintain - especially when they help fuel quality of life, well-being and happiness. On this coming National Almond Day, share some of the almonds you packed in your perfect portion tin with the non-almond eaters in your life to spread the holiday cheer.

"You can feel good about eating almonds as they contain nutrients that will help keep you feeling satisfied and fueled no matter what the day brings," said registered dietitian Maya Feller. "Almonds are also an easy to pack and highly portable snack for busy people who want to prioritize their energy and health."

Feller encourages everyone to keep your choices realistic and sustainable when thinking about your wellness habits and says that nutritious snack-prep is an important first step to achieving #healthgoals. According to the survey, almond eaters are more likely to prioritize their health and report that 'nothing prevents them from eating healthy' (52% of almond eaters vs. 41% of non-almond eaters).

With six grams of natural protein and four grams of satisfying fiber, in addition to 13 grams of 'good-for-you' fats in just one serving, almonds make the perfect snack for people who care about their energy and health. California Almonds encourages all to celebrate the national holiday with a few sweet recipes:

Handful of Whole or Diced Almonds and Dried Cranberries

Keep your daily handful of almonds in a cute tin, for a crunchy snack that looks just as stylish as it does tasty!

Almond Butter Crunch Cookies

Made with creamy almond butter and roasted almond, this delicious crunchy cookie is easy to make and a great anytime snack for when a cookie craving hits.

Robust Raspberry Almond Smoothie

Let this crisp and fruity drink give you a smart morning start, or act as an afternoon snack to keep hunger at bay. With every sip, you'll enjoy the smooth taste of almond butter, almond milk, frozen raspberries, and a touch of honey.

Stacked Ice Cream Sandwiches With Strawberries

Feeling like a culinary genius has never been so easy. This decadent fresh-strawberry dessert may seem extravagant, but it takes only a few minutes to assemble.

About Maya Feller, R.D.

Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian who specializes in nutrition for chronic disease prevention. Maya's believes that by making simple food choices, you can greatly reduce your risk of developing a diet related chronic disease. Half of all Americans suffer from a preventable chronic disease like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, cancer, and stroke. To address this difficult and complex epidemic, Maya is dedicated to promoting nutrition education that helps the public to make informed food choices that support health and longevity. She is adjunct faculty at New York University in the Department of Nutrition Food Studies and Public Health. Maya shares her approachable, real food-based solutions to millions of people through regular speaking engagements and as a nutrition expert on Good Morning America, Strahan Sara and Keke and more. She is the author of recently released The Southern Comfort Food Diabetes Cookbook.

*About California Almonds Survey

This survey, conducted with financial support from the Almond Board of California between June 26-July 13, 2019, was conducted online using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel and yielded a total sample size of 4,027 adults. Panel members are randomly recruited by probability-based sampling to be representative of the U.S. adult population:

Gender (n= 1,933 males; 2,094 females)

Generation (n= 68 GenZ; 778 Millennials; 1,449 GenX; 1,399 Boomers; 333 Mature)

Those with children <18 years in household (n= 1,568 Yes; 2,448 No)

Almond consumers (weekly+; n=1,224)

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and the California Almonds blog.

