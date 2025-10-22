Sutter Health and Blue Shield of California Extend Network Relationship for Better Patient Experience, Health Outcomes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutter Health and Blue Shield of California have agreed to expand their network relationship with a focus on improving health outcomes, enhancing patient experience, and improving care for patients with chronic illness.

The focus is on improving the patient experience, and health outcomes for members with chronic illnesses. Post this Sutter Health

The new multi-year agreement between the two leading healthcare organizations extends the current one that was set to expire at the end of this year. The early signing of the agreement provides stability and certainty for community members, many who are now considering their health plan options during open enrollment.

This means patients enrolled in Blue Shield's commercial HMO, EPO and PPO plans will continue to receive in-network care from Sutter's trusted team of doctors, nurses and clinicians – all part of a connected network dedicated to delivering high-quality, comprehensive care across Northern California and the Greater Central Coast, including Santa Barbara.

"We are taking a more collaborative approach in how we develop relationships and contract with payors – one that's directly focused on serving our shared patients, members and communities," said Warner Thomas, President & CEO of Sutter Health. "Through our new process, we successfully reached a timely, comprehensive agreement with Blue Shield that ensures patients keep seamless access to the doctors, clinicians and nurses who care for them, as together we focus on care coordination, quality, affordability and the overall healthcare experience."

"As a nonprofit health plan, Blue Shield's top priority is to provide our members access to quality, affordable care. Strong provider-health plan partnerships are critical to achieving that," said Mike Stuart, President and CEO of Blue Shield of California. "This partnership with Sutter Health demonstrates how collaboration enables healthcare that works for members and their loved ones."

The new network relationship also includes collaborations to improve patient experience and health:

Better Health Outcomes: The new agreement focuses on recognizing and rewarding excellence in clinical outcomes — ensuring patients receive consistently high-quality care across Sutter Health.





The new agreement focuses on recognizing and rewarding excellence in clinical outcomes — ensuring patients receive consistently high-quality care across Sutter Health. Enhancing Patient Experience: Expansion of electronic health record access between Blue Shield and Sutter Health to support better care coordination, minimize delays and elevate the overall healthcare experience for patients.





Expansion of electronic health record access between Blue Shield and Sutter Health to support better care coordination, minimize delays and elevate the overall healthcare experience for patients. Expanding Care for Chronic Conditions: In collaboration with Blue Shield, Sutter is participating in an accountable care organization (ACO) designed to serve HMO and PPO patients managing multiple chronic conditions — aiming to improve care quality and make healthcare more affordable.

For a full list of Blue Shield plans that include access to Sutter's doctors, hospitals and services, visit sutterhealth.org/health-plan. Blue Shield members with questions can call the toll-free number on the back of their member ID card for help.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 6 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $27 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to innovative, high-quality patient care and community partnerships, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving 3.6 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of approximately 60,000 employees and clinicians, and 12,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter Health delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.

Contact: Sutter Health News Media Line, 1-800-428-7377

Contact: Blue Shield of California, 510-607-2359, [email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California