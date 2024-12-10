8% Admit Ending Up in the Wrong Destination

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Much like the iconic mix-ups in the beloved Christmas film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, where characters hilariously find themselves in the wrong places, some travellers have shared their own tales of finding themselves unintentionally at the wrong destination. As we approach the holiday season, these anecdotes serve as both cautionary and comical reminders to double-check those travel details!

Photo: Asaf Kliger/ICEHOTEL. Northern lights, Sweden

According to a recent YouGov* survey conducted by Visit Sweden, 8% of the respondents admitted to ending up in the wrong destination while travelling. Out of 80 million travellers identified as dreaming of visiting Sweden, nearly 8 million might accidentally find themselves in a different Sweden—not the original one. Oops!

Watch how to distinguish the original Sweden

Video: Look out for the Original Sweden

Here are some examples of the merry misadventures from the survey, when travel plans take a detour:

Kiruna… with a Twist! One traveller dreaming of Lapland's snowy northern lights ended up in tropical Kiruna, Uganda , trading reindeer for savannahs.

One traveller dreaming of Lapland's snowy northern lights ended up in tropical Kiruna, , trading reindeer for savannahs. Venice Dreams, Vännäs Reality : Hoping for gondolas in Venice , a couple from Asia went by train to Vännäs, near Umeå, Sweden . Instead of canals, they luckily found a helpful local to steer them right. On their return, they said: "We loved every minute of it. We have never seen so much snow before. Umeå was better than Venice . We received an incredible welcome."

: Hoping for gondolas in , a couple from went by train to Vännäs, near Umeå, . Instead of canals, they luckily found a helpful local to steer them right. On their return, they said: "We loved every minute of it. We have never seen so much snow before. Umeå was better than . We received an incredible welcome." Uppsala or Hoopsala? A mix-up almost sent a friend to Upsala , USA , instead of Sweden's historic university city. Luckily, the Viking-less detour was avoided just in time.

A mix-up almost sent a friend to , , instead of historic university city. Luckily, the Viking-less detour was avoided just in time. Kil, Not Kiel: A rail passenger bound for Kiel, Germany , ended up in Kil, Sweden—charming but with fewer maritime vibes.

Because sometimes, travel surprises make the best stories. And although these stories may not involve festive airport dashes or forgotten family members, they're a gentle reminder this Christmas: even Santa checks his route twice!

To help avoid future travel mishaps, Sweden has, as the first country in the world applied to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to trademark Sweden as a destination.

The mix-ups highlight the need to distinguish the original Sweden. Travellers who already signed an online petition to support the trademark application were asked if they felt any other original Swedish treasures should be trademarked. Their suggestions were delightful: fika (the cherished coffee break), cinnamon buns (arguably Sweden's sweetest treat), friluftsliv (embracing nature like a true Swede), and midsommar (flower crowns are a must).

To ensure travellers reach their desired destination, checking how many namesakes a country or city might have before setting off is recommended. Find out if there's a place somewhere in the world that shares your name: visitsweden.com/visit-the-original-sweden

Press imagery & Videos

*Source: Visit Sweden Survey Autumn 2024, Visit Sweden/YouGov 1,000 interviews per market (UK, US, DE, NL, FR, FI, DK, NO, SE), via the internet, with men and women aged 20-70

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575133/Visit_Sweden.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549457/5063253/Visit_Sweden_Logo.jpg