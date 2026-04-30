SWI Capital Holding Ltd. presents its results for 2025, a pivotal year marked by acceleration of AI and digital infrastructure strategy and integration of investment manager Stoneweg

AMSTERDAM and SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (SWICH or the Company) announced today that it has published its 2025 Audited Annual Report by Deloitte.

SWICH is a is an alternative investment conglomerate driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit that operates in numerous sectors, including AI and digital infrastructure, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector.

This year's performance has been marked by the integration of international investment manager Stoneweg and a series of successful acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

Key Events

Expansion of the Digital Infrastructure portfolio, pivot into AI - – acquisition of Data Center project Cambridge Innovation Campus (with 530 MW of power); The group further announced strategic acquisition of controlling stake in European high performance computing and Nvidia Cloud Partner company, as well as in a US data center company.

– acquisition of Data Center project Cambridge Innovation Campus (with 530 MW of power); The group further announced strategic acquisition of controlling stake in European high performance computing and Nvidia Cloud Partner company, as well as in a US data center company. Integration of the Stoneweg Group -> Stoneweg is an international investment manager employing over 250 people, with € 10 billion of AUM (assets under management). It acts as the Property Manager and the Asset Manager for Singaporean listed Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust.

-> Stoneweg is an international investment manager employing over 250 people, with € 10 billion of AUM (assets under management). It acts as the Property Manager and the Asset Manager for Singaporean listed Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust. Strengthening of our balance sheet with a capital increase in the amount of € 217 mil in 2025 and € 260 mil in 2026.

SWICH maintains a conservative Net LTV (loan to value) of 15.3%, providing ample capacity to fund the next phases of development without compromising balance sheet resilience.

Deal pipeline

SWICH announced a substantive deal pipeline pursuing an initiative to significantly grow its AI & digital infrastructure strategy via the acquisition of significant interest in a US digital infrastructure and technology enabled business, and an expansion into the AI-as-a-Service segment through an investment into best-in-class European Nvidia Preferred Partner cloud services provider. Both acquisitions are highly complementary to SWI's existing 2.3 GW data center platform, AiOnX, which develops five strategically located hyperscale projects, partially leased to one of the largest hyperscalers.

Aggregating the European and US platforms, and end-to-end GPU-as-a-Service operators, SWI's is creating a prominent global digital infrastructure player offering full, vertically integrated cloud and AI computing capacity.

Commenting on the results, SWI's CEO Max-Hervé George: "The financial year 2025 was a pivotal year for our Group, during which the foundations of a truly institutional platform were laid. Our teams demonstrated their capacity to execute with discipline and conviction, advancing simultaneously on multiple strategic fronts. We consolidated the Group's structure, continued our diversification, and made decisive progress towards the operational phase of our key assets."

Key takeaways and outlook

SWICH Total Assets grew to € 3.3 billion as at 31 December 2025, driven by continued fair value appreciation across our data center portfolio and the integration of the Stoneweg group.

We maintain a conservative Net LTV of 15.3%, providing ample capacity to fund the next phases of development, without compromising balance sheet resilience.

Our data center assets are progressing towards their operational phases; we continue to invest in the data center, AI, and digital infrastructure development projects. Our completed real estate portfolios continue to generate recurring income; and our Stoneweg teams bring the deal origination capability and asset management depth to sustain long-term value creation across the full portfolio.

The 2025 Annual Report is available to investors and other interested parties in ESEF reporting package and as a PDF file on SWI's website: (https://swi.com/reports/).

SWI will separately announce the date of its annual general meeting.

This press release contains information which is or may constitute inside information within the meaning contemplated by the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Notes to Editors

About SWI Group

SWI Group (www.swi.com) is a global investment conglomerate driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including AI and Digital Infrastructure, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The Group's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential. SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has approximately €10 billion of assets under management and employs over 280 people across 26 offices across the world.

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SOURCE SWI Group