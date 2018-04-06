Swift Biosciences Launches Unique Dual Indexing Kits to Improve Multiplexed Next Generation Sequencing

Multiplexed sequencing is a commonly used technique among clinical research, drug development and clinical services labs utilizing next-generation sequencing (NGS). The Accel-NGS Unique Dual Indexing Kits are an essential addition to NGS workflows, as current tools can suffer from demultiplexing problems caused by index read errors, PCR-induced chimerism associated with multiplexed hybridization capture workflows, and index hopping on patterned flow cells.

Swift's Accel-NGS Unique Dual Indexing Kits, developed in a set of 96 dual indices for both i7 and i5 positions, provide a more scalable and reliable workflow for a range of applications including:

Low-frequency somatic variant discovery

Formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded analysis

Microbial detection in human samples

Cell-free DNA analysis

"By directly addressing read misassignments we are providing a more accurate solution which could open up new applications, such as tumor mutation burden profiling," said Candia Brown, Swift's Vice President of Global Marketing.

Key features and benefits of the Accel-NGS Unique Dual Indexing Kits include:

Optimized across all Illumina sequencing instruments

Improves misassignment rates to less than 0.1 percent

Enables multiple applications including whole genome sequencing, whole exome and methylation analysis

Compatibility with Swift library prep kits including Accel-NGS 1S, Accel-NGS 2S, and Accel-NGS Methyl-Seq

"Swift's unique dual indices provide higher confidence in calling low frequency variants and maintains data quality as sequencing throughput and multiplexing capability continue to increase," said Laurie Kurihara, PhD, Swift's Vice President of Product Development.

The new indexing kits are specifically designed and compatible for any Illumina platform and are now commercially available.

About Swift Biosciences

Swift Biosciences is the NGS Library Prep company. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company develops novel library preparation solutions for emerging applications based on next-generation sequencing, including whole genome sequencing, targeted DNA sequencing, and epigenetic analysis. Swift Biosciences' products are designed to help customers analyze challenging biological samples faster, easier, and with greater sensitivity and accuracy, while being compatible with leading instrumentation. Swift Biosciences is the first company to offer library preparation solutions on all three major sequencing platforms, including Pacific Biosciences®, Illumina® and Ion Torrent™.

The company opened its doors in February 2010, and its product development enables new applications in multiple industries, including agrigenomics, pharmaceutical, academic, biotechnology, and oncology research fields.

