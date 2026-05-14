Switzerland Ranks No. 1 in Revamped 2026 U.S. News Best Countries Report

New rankings methodology focuses on empirical performance indicators, prioritizing measurable outcomes and institutional excellence in its 10th edition.

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the reimagined 2026 Best Countries rankings. Evaluating 100 nations across 100 data indicators, the revamped report introduces a new data-driven methodology that provides a more comprehensive and objective view of country performance in place of the perceptions-based approach used in previous years.

Switzerland ranks No. 1 overall this year, standing out for its continued strength in economic, institutional and social measures.

The 2026 Best Countries rankings assess performance across eight new categories – Governance, Culture & Tourism, Economic Development, Health, Infrastructure, Natural Environment, Opportunity and Civic Health – and 24 subcategories that evaluate national well-being. This evolution reflects a broader methodological realignment, prioritizing a country's performance in prosperity, operational health and societal well-being. Governance is the most heavily weighted category this year, underscoring its importance in shaping national success.

"Amid rising geopolitical tensions and a renewed focus on stability and resilience, the 2026 Best Countries rankings provide a clearer picture of national performance," said Managing Editor Eric Litke, who leads U.S. News' Government Rankings. "By adopting a data-driven framework, our new methodology reflects how efficiently nations deliver opportunity and quality of life for their citizens."

Switzerland was propelled to the top spot by ranking at or near the top in five categories: Economic Development (No. 1), Governance (No. 1), Opportunity (No. 2), Culture & Tourism (No. 2) and Health (No. 4). Denmark ranks No. 2 overall, with a strong performance in Civic Health (No. 1), Infrastructure (No. 2) and Health (No. 3). Sweden follows at No. 3, excelling in Governance (No. 4), Opportunity (No. 3) and Natural Environment (No. 7).

Key notes from the 2026 Best Countries Survey and Report:

The United States' No. 18 overall ranking highlights a gap between economic strength and broader quality-of-life outcomes: It pairs high ranks in Economic Development (No. 2) and Culture & Tourism (No. 1) with lower rankings in Health (No. 33), Infrastructure (No. 39) and Civic Health (No. 41).

Several countries exhibit stark contrasts across categories and subcategories, underscoring the tradeoffs countries make in the pursuit of growth and prosperity: Singapore placed No. 1 in Infrastructure but No. 96 in Natural Environment; Oman ranks No. 2 in Public Safety but No. 99 in Human Rights & Freedoms; and Italy ranks No. 6 in Culture & Tourism but No. 41 in Opportunity.

Climate and energy security are rising global priorities, with rankings reflecting countries' exposure to environmental risks, energy resilience and domestic production capacity. Denmark leads the Energy & Climate Security subcategory at No. 1, followed by a mix of European nations and energy-rich countries in the Middle East.

Europe dominates the overall rankings, accounting for 18 out of the Top 25. North America leads in Economic Development and Culture & Tourism due to the size and scale of its market reach, while Asia and Europe stand out in Infrastructure, led by Singapore (No. 1), Denmark (No. 2) and Luxembourg (No. 3). Western and Northern Europe lead in Governance, with Switzerland (No. 1), Denmark (No. 2) and Netherlands (No. 3) at the top. In the Natural Environment category, countries like Cambodia (No. 1 in Land & Resource Sustainability) and Seychelles (No. 1 in Natural Amenities) push Southeast Asia and Eastern Africa toward the top of the category ranking. Asia ranks highly in public safety, led by countries like Singapore (No. 1), Oman (No. 2) and Japan (No. 3).

The Best Countries rankings are part of U.S. News' Government Rankings initiative, which measures government performance at the international, state and local levels, including the Best States project.

2026 Best Countries Rankings

See the full rankings here.

Overall

1. Switzerland

2. Denmark

3. Sweden

4. Germany

5. Netherlands

6. Norway

7. United Kingdom

8. Finland

9. Luxembourg

10. Austria

Economic Development

1. Switzerland

2. United States

3. Germany

4. United Kingdom

5. Denmark

Governance

1. Switzerland

2. Denmark

3. Netherlands

4. Sweden

5. Norway

Health

1. Iceland

2. Norway

3. Denmark

4. Switzerland

5. Japan

Culture & Tourism

1. United States

2. Switzerland

3. United Kingdom

4. Germany

5. France

Infrastructure

1. Singapore

2. Denmark

3. Luxembourg

4. Finland

5. Estonia

Opportunity

1. Iceland

2. Switzerland

3. Sweden

4. Norway

5. Estonia

Natural Environment

1. Cambodia

2. Seychelles

3. Slovenia

4. Croatia

5. Latvia

Civic Health

1. Denmark

2. Japan

3. Czech Republic

4. Germany

5. Finland

The 2026 Best Countries rankings are unpacked through an array of data-driven stories, including a deep dive into what's so great about Switzerland, an analysis of which countries are getting their money's worth on health (hint: not the United States) and a look at how some countries maintain booming tourism amid political violence.

For more information on the 2026 Best Countries rankings, review the methodology, FAQ and project overview. Join the conversation by using #BestCountries on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.