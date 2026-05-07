U.S. News & World Report Announces Inaugural Winners of the 2026-2027 Car Insurance Awards

The debut awards recognize top-rated car insurance companies based on customer satisfaction, claims handling and specialized consumer needs.

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today recognizes the winners of the 2026-2027 Car Insurance Awards. These accolades identify the leading car insurance companies across five key categories to help drivers navigate an evolving marketplace and find coverage that aligns with their specific priorities.

The awards arrive at a critical time for American motorists, as shifting economic conditions and vehicle repair costs continue to influence annual premiums.

"Choosing the right auto insurance company is about more than just finding the lowest premium – it's about reliability when it matters most," said Rachael Brennan, U.S. News car insurance reporter. "U.S. News' awards leverage data-driven insights from National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint scores to proprietary consumer sentiment surveys to help drivers identify which companies excel in service, loyalty and meet the needs of diverse policyholders."

Geico is honored as Best Overall this year, earning high marks across the board in the U.S. News rating system. Meanwhile, Travelers is recognized as Best for Low Complaints, reflecting a strong track record of policyholder satisfaction and fewer-than-expected grievances filed with state regulators.

For the military community, USAA continues its long-standing tradition of excellence, earning the title of Best for the Military Community due to its tailored discounts and commitment to service members and their families.

Car Insurance Company Award Winners

Best Overall Geico Best for Low Complaints Travelers Most Likely to be Renewed Progressive Best for the Military

Community USAA Best for Customer Service Nationwide

U.S. News determined the award winners through an analysis of data points that directly impact the consumer experience. U.S. News' methodology evaluates insurance companies across three core pillars: customer satisfaction, company and service features, and cost. Customer satisfaction incorporates proprietary survey data on claims, value and service. Company and service features include coverage options, discounts and policy availability. Competitive pricing assesses both baseline costs and premium ranges across diverse driver archetypes. By weighing these metrics alongside industry-standard benchmarks, such as the NAIC Complaint Index and policyholder retention data, U.S. News helps consumers identify the providers best suited to their individual needs.

A full searchable list of the U.S. News Car Insurance Awards is available at www.usnews.com/insurance/awards. Visit Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok and X using #USNewsBestInsurance.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.