U.S. News & World Report Announces Top-Ranked Brands in Best OTC Medicine & Health Products

New edition names brand winners across 128 over-the-counter categories.

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today published the fourth annual Best OTC Medicine & Health Products. The latest edition of the rankings features 128 categories, with 11 new over-the-counter product categories added this year.

The brands with the most No. 1 products this year are Nature Made (12), CeraVe (6) and La Roche-Posay (4); the companies with the most No. 1 products are Haleon, followed by Pharmavite, Kenvue, L'Oreal and Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

"With thousands of options available over the counter, choosing the right product in the pharmacy aisle can be a daunting task," said Shanley Chien, senior editor of health at U.S. News. "U.S. News aims to provide clarity for everyday health decisions, and these rankings simplify that process by highlighting the brands that health care professionals actually recommend to their patients."

In a continued partnership with global market research firm The Harris Poll, U.S. News surveyed 357 pharmacists and 129 dermatologists practicing in the United States in March 2026. The over-the-counter brands evaluated ranged from specialized supplements to skincare, and trending health categories such as menopause supplements, collagen peptides and digestive enzymes.

To determine the rankings, the panel of pharmacists and dermatologists were randomly assigned categories and were then asked to rank the three brands in each category that they were most likely to recommend to consumers. U.S. News awarded the designations of Best OTC Medicine & Health Products only to those brands that satisfy U.S. News' statistical assessment of performance on the survey.

Some popular product category winners evaluated by pharmacists among the latest rankings edition, ranked No. 1, include:

Some popular product category winners evaluated by dermatologists among the latest rankings edition, ranked No. 1, include:

Seek professional medical advice before adding a new product to your or your child's health routine.

Explore more of the latest over-the-counter product rankings at U.S. News. Visit Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok and X using #BestOTCProducts.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running and most respected surveys in American history, tracking public opinion, corporate reputation, and brand health since 1956. As part of Stagwell, The Harris Poll delivers research, analytics, and measurement solutions to some of the world's leading brands. With a global research reach of more than ninety countries, The Harris Poll offers advisory services across sectors to world leaders, CEOs, and business decision-makers with state-of-the-art analytics, real-time software services, and practitioners in marketing, reputation, customer experience, trends, futures, and thought leadership/research-for-public release. The Harris Poll translates shifting social sentiment into a competitive marketplace advantage. The Harris Poll is a Stagwell company. www.theharrispoll.com

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.