Symmetry Systems Launches Symmetry AIGuard: The Industry's Most Comprehensive AI Security and Governance Platform

Symmetry's new stand-alone product delivers unified visibility, governance, and security across external LLMs, enterprise copilots, internal AI services, and agentic AI identities.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems, the Data+AI security company, today launched Symmetry AIGuard, a standalone AI security and governance product that gives organizations complete visibility, governance, and control across their entire AI ecosystem - from shadow LLM usage to autonomous agentic identities and the ability to act on what they find, regardless of which team owns it.

Symmetry AIGuard shifts parts of Symmetry's proven Data+AI Security product line into a standalone product that secures AI across four critical dimensions. "Organizations are deploying AI faster than they can secure it," said Dr. Mohit Tiwari, CEO of Symmetry Systems . "Executives across Technology, Legal, Data and Security need one place to answer: What AI is running? Who's using it? What data can it access? Is it sanctioned? What is it doing? Whether it's a corporate copilot, a shadow LLM, an internal model, or an autonomous agent - Symmetry AIGuard answers all of that - whether it's a corporate copilot, a shadow LLM, an internal model, or an autonomous agent."

Four Pillars of AI Security

"The question isn't just 'what AI do we have?' - it's 'what can that AI access, and should it? This requires understanding of the intent behind each agent.'" said Mustapha Kebbeh, Chief Security Officer at UKG . "Symmetry is bringing together AI inventory, identity governance, data access intelligence, and compliance monitoring in a single product for the CTO, CIO, CISO, Legal, and Data leaders to use. No other solution currently connects all four."

Through Symmetry's innovative approach to merging identity and data context, Symmetry AIGuard delivers what other AI security solutions cannot: complete visibility where AI activity meets the sensitive data it can access.

Agentic AI Governance

Symmetry AIGuard treats agent identities as first-class security principals, with the same rigor applied to human and service accounts. The platform delivers a complete agent identity inventory: total count, type classification (Copilot Studio, MCP-based, custom frameworks), and registry to keep track of who created each agent and why. For every agent, Symmetry AIGuard maps its permissions, data scope, and blast radius and enforces its policy. A built-in sanctioning workflow tracks approval status and lifecycle state, ensuring no agent operates without authorization. Symmetry AIGuard automatically surfaces high-risk agents: over-privileged agents with excessive permissions, agents accessing sensitive data, agents with destructive capabilities (deleting data, creating user accounts), orphaned agents with no identifiable owner, and dormant agents retaining permissions despite inactivity.

"Agentic AI is the next frontier of enterprise risk," added Dr. Tiwari. "These agents act autonomously, access sensitive systems, and make decisions.Yet most organizations have zero visibility into them. If you wouldn't let an employee operate without oversight and access controls, you shouldn't let an AI agent do so either."

AI Services Security & Governance

Enterprises aren't just consuming AI products - they're building them and deploying them internally into all manner of applications. Symmetry AIGuard inventories every internal AI service by type (predictive, generative, and RAG-based) and by specific environment and instance. For each service: Is it sanctioned? Who owns it? What data does it access? Are there overexposure, regulatory, or data residency issues? This gives security teams the same governance rigor over internal AI that they apply to data infrastructure. Security and data teams can take action on overexposure and access issues from within the same platform - no ticket required.

Corporate Copilot Security

Building on Symmetry's industry-leading Microsoft Copilot security capabilities, Symmetry AIGuard extends the same proven approach to other enterprise copilots.Unified dashboards answer the questions every copilot deployment raises: Who has licensing and who's active? What data can the copilot access and what exposure needs fixing? Are there compliance gaps, geographic access issues, or users consistently breaking the rules? Overexposed data can be remediated directly, closing the gap between identifying a risk and resolving it.

External LLM Governance

Symmetry AIGuard monitors both sanctioned and unsanctioned external LLM usage through proxy integrations. As employees adopt ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other services - shadow AI risk grows unchecked. Symmetry AIGuard identifies which models are in use, who is using them, what data is being shared in prompts, and whether usage violates corporate policy. Real-time prompt and response monitoring surfaces violations as they happen.

Built on Symmetry's Data-Centric Foundation

Symmetry AIGuard is built on the same data and identity graph behind Symmetry DataGuard - with 400+ sensitive data identifiers and 500+ semantic data types. That foundation means AI Guard doesn't just monitor AI activity. It connects every model, agent, service, and user to the sensitive data they can reach - and gives organizations the controls to act on what they find.

Availability

Symmetry AIGuard is available in preview to existing customers now as a standalone product and as an integrated component of the Symmetry Data+AI Security Platform.

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the Data+AI security company, providing organizations with the industry's only comprehensive Data + AI Security Platform that discovers, classifies, protects, and monitors sensitive data across. Born from award-winning DARPA-funded research at UT Austin, our AI-powered platform delivers comprehensive Data+Ai security across all major cloud environments, SaaS applications, on-premise data stores, legacy systems, and airgapped environments.

By uniquely merging both identity and data context, Symmetry provides what other DSPM vendors cannot: complete visibility where data exposure meets agentic identities. Organizations use our platform to eliminate unnecessary data, remove excessive permissions, accelerate compliance and cloud migration, and reduce attack surfaces – while safely enabling agentic AI systems with the identity-aware data context they require.

Innovate with confidence with Symmetry Systems.

