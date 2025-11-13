TACO BELL® LAUNCHES THE STEAK & POBLANO ROLLED QUESADILLA, FEATURING A NEW STAR INGREDIENT

On November 20, Taco Bell introduces a new era of the quesadilla, unveiling the national debut of poblano peppers in a brand-first rolled format built for comfort on the go.

Poblano peppers make their bold national debut on Taco Bell menus for a limited time, bringing fire-roasted depth, subtle heat and cheesy bliss to every bite of the new Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla.

With its rolled quesadilla innovation, Taco Bell elevates a classic, delivering an obsession-worthy, portable craving built for comfort on the go.

When the temps drop, turn up the comfort with the $9* Discovery Luxe Cravings Box: a cozy lineup starring the new Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla alongside your Taco Bell favorites including one Doritos® Locos Tacos, Crunchy Taco, Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce and a medium fountain drink.

Assets can be found here.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell is rolling out a new flavor and a first-to-its-menu format as it unveils a new star: the Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla. Making its national debut on Taco Bell's menu, the poblano pepper takes center stage, bringing fire-roasted flavor and subtle heat to the brand's first-ever rolled quesadilla innovation. Comfort reaches new heights, as fire-roasted poblano peppers, marinated steak, melty cheese and a flavorful Spicy Ranch sauce come together in a warm, portable format for the ultimate cozy season companion. Rolling out nationwide for a limited time starting November 20, the Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla adds an unexpected edge to comfort food classics.

Taco Bell’s all-new Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla wraps fire-roasted poblanos, marinated steak, melty cheese and Spicy Ranch into warm, portable comfort. Taco Bell is dropping The Poblano Sweater, a cozy chunky-knit cardigan available exclusively to 300 Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Tuesday Drop on December 9.**

Main Character Energy, Poblano-Style

Known for its fire-roasted profile and mild heat, Taco Bell's newest hero ingredient delivers even more Mexican-inspired flavor in a way fans have never tasted before on the menu. The Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla layers roasted poblano peppers, marinated steak, a blend of melty cheese and Spicy Ranch sauce – creating a symphony of flavor that's both comforting and anything but ordinary.

"At Taco Bell, innovation means more than new menu items – it's about reimagining the classics and introducing bold flavors that excite our fans," said Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. "With the debut of the Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla, we're celebrating the unique flavor profile of the poblano pepper in a new form. This launch is a testament to our relentless drive to deliver craveable innovations in every bite."

Ready to Roll

Fans have long had a soft spot for the quesadilla, one of Taco Bell's most beloved and top-selling menu items since its debut. Praised for its combination of a perfectly grilled flour tortilla filled with a three-cheese blend and Creamy Jalapeño Sauce, the quesadilla has built a loyal following that spans decades.

Now, Taco Bell is turning up the crave-factor with a bold evolution – the brand's first-ever rolled quesadilla innovation. By layering vibrant poblano peppers and Spicy Ranch, Taco Bell delivers a new take on flavor that surprises and delights with every bite. It's everything fans love about the classic, reimagined into a new, portable format that transforms the quesadilla experience into a must-have craving made for fans who never slow down. The Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla isn't here to play it safe – it's pushing the boundaries of flavor and bringing that unique Taco Bell twist to comfort food with fearless innovation, in all its craveable layers.

Poblano Must-Have for Cozy Season

When sweater weather hits, so does the craving for comfort. Like being wrapped up in your favorite knit, the new Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla is all about cozy, feel-good indulgence. Fans can bundle up with the $9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box featuring the new Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla alongside Taco Bell favorites including one Doritos® Locos Tacos, Crunchy Taco, Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce and a medium fountain drink.

Beyond the menu, Taco Bell is releasing exclusive chunky knit cardigan sweaters via a Tuesday Drop for 300 winners. Rewards Members can enter for a chance to win The Poblano Sweater on December 9 from 2pm - 3pm PT, only at the Tuesday Drops page on the app**. Woven from organic cotton and hand-loomed by artisans, these sweaters are crafted to make a statement. The limited-edition sweater drop celebrates the Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla's arrival and gives fans the ultimate poblano-fit to rep their new cozy-season craving in true Taco Bell style.

Join Taco Bell Rewards for exclusive access to Tuesday Drops and can't-miss cravings. Follow @TacoBell to stay up to date on all things cozy.

*At participating locations for a limited time only (where applicable), while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery. In combos and boxes, drinks exclude freezes and specialty beverages.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO WIN. The Taco Bell x Poblano Sweater Tuesday Drops Sweepstakes is open only to Taco Bell Rewards program members who are legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 16 years of age or older. Begins at 2:00 p.m. PT & ends at 3:00 p.m. PT on 12/9/25. Limit one (1) entry per person, email address or Taco Bell Rewards program account ("Account"). Establishing an Account is free. Terms apply. Three Hundred (300) Prizes: One (1) Sponsor-specified Limited Edition Taco Bell Poblano sweater (size subject to availability). ARV: $75 each. Total ARV of all Prizes: $22,500. Prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion. Limit one (1) Prize per person, email address or Account. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Winners will be notified by Administrator on or about 12/12/25 to the email address provided in their entry (which must be the same email address that is associated with the Account used for entry). U.S. Law governs this Sweepstakes. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law. Subject to complete Official Rules and Taco Bell's Privacy Policy . Sponsor: Taco Bell Corp., 1 Glen Bell Way, Irvine, CA 92618. Administrator: Don Jagoda Associates, Inc., 100 Marcus Drive, Melville, NY 11747.

