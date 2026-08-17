Taiwan Weeks 2026 set for Nov. 3-13 with expanded international participation

TAIPEI, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan will host Taiwan Weeks 2026 from Nov. 3 to 13, bringing together global asset managers, exchange leaders, and institutional investors as Taiwan strengthens its position as an Asian Asset Management Center (AAMC).

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) announced the event in partnership with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), Taipei Exchange (TPEx), Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX), and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC).

FSC Chairman Jin-lung Peng invites participants from Taiwan and around the world to join Taiwan Weeks 2026. The FSC, National Development Council, Kaohsiung City Government, and Taiwan’s securities and futures institutions officially launch the promotion of Taiwan Weeks 2026.

Expanding Taiwan's global financial reach

Now in its second year, Taiwan Weeks will feature broader participation from global financial leaders under the theme "From Tech Island to Capital Hub." The event will highlight Taiwan's strengths in technology and capital markets, its role in global supply chains, and growing demand for wealth management services across Asia.

"This year's Taiwan Weeks will continue to strengthen international connections and showcase Taiwan, with a broader range of topics and participants," said FSC Chairman Dr. Jin-lung Peng. "As global markets evolve rapidly, the government will continue to advance market-opening measures to support Taiwan's financial and industrial transformation. Taiwan Weeks will help the international community better understand Taiwan and explore new investment opportunities."

The inaugural Taiwan Weeks attracted nearly 28,000 visits, with institutional participation exceeding 1,200 attendees and more than 250 international investor representatives.

AI, ETFs and global market trends in focus

This year's program will feature 12 core events and over 30 series events, with more than 30 asset managers, banks, securities firms, and other organizations hosting related events. Key topics will include artificial intelligence (AI), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), financial resilience, and innovative financing solutions.

The Grand Opening event on Nov. 3 will bring together global asset managers and international exchange leaders to discuss developments in global capital markets and Taiwan's market potential. Other highlights include the Asian Asset Management Center Forum in Kaohsiung on Nov. 6, which will showcase progress in the city's asset management zone, and the TiBOOST -INNOVATION GROWTH PROGRAM on Nov. 10, which will connect promising AI startups with capital market resources and international investors.

Adding to this year's program, the Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA) will hold its 25th Annual Conference in Taiwan for the first time during Taiwan Weeks. The event is expected to attract investment and corporate governance professionals from around the world, further strengthening Taiwan's connections with global capital markets.

The official Taiwan Weeks website (https://www.taiwanweeks.com) will provide program information, speaker profiles, registration details, and regular updates for investors and market participants. The platform will also highlight Taiwan's transformation from a "Technology Island" to a "Capital Hub."

About TWSE

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (the TWSE) commenced operations on February 9, 1962, and is responsible for operating and advancing Taiwan's securities market. Its core business activities include listing, trading, clearing and settlement, and market surveillance. These functions encompass listing promotion and review, post-listing supervision and corporate governance, maintaining orderly market operations, securities firm services, investor protection, clearing and settlement activities, safeguarding against market defaults, and monitoring illegal trading activities. Through these efforts, the TWSE provides comprehensive services to support the development and integrity of Taiwan's securities market.