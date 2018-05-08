Talkdesk Grows 3X and Expands Roster of Prominent Contact Center Leaders

"Talkdesk is the fastest growing Contact Center as a Service provider and is attracting industry veterans who are excited to be part of the most progressive offering in the market," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk. "At Talkdesk we recognize that deep contact center knowledge and experience is crucial to our long-term success. This recent infusion of talent and expertise will power our disruption of the enterprise contact center market and drive the industry forward."

Recent key senior hires include:

Michael Reed as Senior Vice President of Engineering, formerly of Hewlett-Packard, LiveVox and Microsoft

as Senior Vice President of Engineering, formerly of Hewlett-Packard, LiveVox and Microsoft Jon Heaps as Vice President of Channels, formerly of ShoreTel, Corvisa, CarrierSales and inContact

as Vice President of Channels, formerly of ShoreTel, Corvisa, CarrierSales and inContact Tom Milligan as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, formerly Vice President of Emerging Markets at inContact

as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, formerly Vice President of Emerging Markets at inContact Doug Leavitt as Head of Platform, formerly Director Product Management at inContact

as Head of Platform, formerly Director Product Management at inContact Janice Rapp as Head of Product Marketing, formerly Senior Director, Product Marketing at inContact

as Head of Product Marketing, formerly Senior Director, Product Marketing at inContact Chris Sargent as Head of Sales Enablement, formerly Director, Sales Enablement at inContact

as Head of Sales Enablement, formerly Director, Sales Enablement at inContact Cathy Tomczak as Head of Omnichannel, formerly Senior Director, Product Management at inContact

"As our growth accelerates," said Dr. Shauna Geraghty, Head of Talent at Talkdesk. "We've seen a lot of interest from experienced candidates, especially from legacy vendors in our space, in joining our team."

In addition to the new leadership hires, Talkdesk also expanded and strengthened the company's overall product and operations teams by adding industry standouts with more than 70 years of combined contact center experience. With the majority of new hires coming from legacy contact center companies, Talkdesk is well positioned to leapfrog "first generation" cloud technology companies that have yet to rethink the contact center to reflect the modern customer journey.

