TCL Honored with Over 40 Awards and Accolades for 115-inch TV and Other Innovative Products Across Categories at CES 2024

TCL Electronics

14 Jan, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today announced that multiple of its products and technical solutions, including the 115-inch QM891G QD-Mini LED TV, smartphones and tablets with TCL's new NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology, RayNeo X2 Lite AR Glasses and TCL Q Class soundbars have been honored with the recognitions from authoritative media and organizations.

This year, TCL made a spark at CES with a leading portfolio of innovative technologies across multiple categories. Taking center stage, TCL won six accolades at the 2023-2024 Global Top Brands Awards Ceremony (GTB) organized by Asia Digital Group and European Digital Group, with support from International Data Corporation and TWICE. This event was characterized by professionalism and credibility in the global consumer electronics industry. Bill Jiang, Vice President of TCL Industries and General Manager of Global Marketing Center, attended the ceremony and accepted the awards on behalf of the company.  

Notably, TCL's 115-inch QM891G, the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV, received the "Innovative Display Technology Gold Award of the Year" from GTB for the breakthrough in display technology that it represents. The latest tablet TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro and RayNeo X2 Lite AR Glasses, both part of one of the industry's first smart connected mobile devices entertainment solutions by TCL, also took home the "Eye Protection Display Technology Innovation Award" and "AR Glasses Innovation Award of the Year" respectively.

In addition, TCL was recognized by GTB as "2023-2024 Global CE Brands Top 10", "2023-2024 Global TV Brands Top 10" and "2023-2024 Global CE Brands Top 50" for its commitment to "Inspire Greatness" through an extensive line-up of innovative products.  

Aside from recognitions from GTB, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone was also honored with a CES 2024 Innovation Award in the "Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps" category.  As the world's first and one of the smartphones optimized for human eyes, TCL 40 NXTPAPER is recognized for bringing a revolutionary full-color, paper-like comfort visual experience to smartphones.

Moreover, many of TCL's innovative technologies and smart products across categories that were unveiled at CES 2024 received "Best of CES 2024" awards from international media. In total, TCL was honored with over 34 recognitions from authoritative technology media, including Digital Trends, Android Authority, and more.

Boasting best-in-class quality and outstanding innovation in its comprehensive product portfolio, the company has also been recognized by various authoritative organizations. Its pioneering X955 and C755 TV Series were the first in the world to be certified by TÜV Rheinland for their Realistic Visual Experience. The 27R83U/34R83Q Professional Monitor Series received Pantone Validated recognition at CES 2024, which is based on the Pantone Matching System (PMS), the only validation with the real world color testing over 2,000 colors.

Over the years, TCL Electronics has been on a consistent journey of growth and transformation into a globally leading intelligent technology company. With several R&D centers worldwide and strong support from thousands of industry partners worldwide, TCL Electronics is leveraging this global synergy to continuously expand its product portfolio, create further breakthroughs in innovation and empower users to pursue greatness.

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

