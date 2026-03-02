BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, TCL unveiled an innovation in kids' tech: TCL Tbot, an AI desktop companion designed to extend the kids watch experience. It is intended to provide a supportive at-home companion experience when the watch is removed from the wrist—such as during charging—helping to maintain continuity for families from outdoor activities to home. Acting as an intelligent companion in a child's growth, Tbot is designed to provide ongoing reassuring support.

TCL Showcases Tbot, an AI Desktop Companion Designed to Extend the Kids Watch Experience

Tbot remains in the conceptual stage and demonstrates TCL's ongoing effort in AI and connectivity, reflecting the company's long-term human-centered innovation approach.

Tbot features a magnetic design intended to support stable placement and charging. It is envisioned to serve as: an AI smart assistant that helps children build healthy daily routines through gentle, age-appropriate guidance (for example, setting wake-up alarms, bedtime reminders and Pomodoro-style study timers); a learning partner that supports guided discovery by helping children explore topics of interest in an age-appropriate way; a sleep companion that promotes a calm bedtime routine, including telling age-appropriate stories to help children settle; and a caregiving assistant that helps parents stay informed through configurable notifications and alerts, where enabled and appropriate.

TCL is developing Tbot in line with applicable laws and regulations. AI features will be used only with granted permission, supporting parental choice and control.

TCL Tbot is designed to support parents in creating an environment where children feel valued and encouraged, fostering curiosity and healthy habits. By blending innovation with companionship, TCL is reimagining how smart connectivity can gently support children's growth.

