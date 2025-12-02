TCL SunPower Global Unveils New Home Energy Storage System: Scalable and Seamlessly Integrated

LYON, France, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL SunPower Global today announced the launch of its new Energy Storage System, a major step forward in creating a fully connected home energy ecosystem. Designed to work seamlessly with SunPower solar panels and the SunPower app, this new solution empowers homeowners to maximize their solar investment and take control of their energy future.

The new SunPower home energy storage

"This new system delivers a complete, compatible energy ecosystem from one trusted brand," said Steven Zhang, GM of TCL SunPower. "We are committed to being the reliable single supplier for our installation partners, expanding our portfolio with solutions that make their work easier and giving them one point of contact for everything, sales, warranty, and support. This approach simplifies processes, reduces complexity, and makes their work easier. Combined with the best price-to-value ratio, it's a solution designed to help installers run their business more smoothly and profitably."

Part of a Complete SunPower Home Energy Ecosystem

The new SunPower Energy Storage System stores excess solar energy for use when it's needed most, during peak pricing periods, at night, or even during unexpected outages. Paired with the SunPower app, homeowners can effortlessly monitor and optimize their energy usage and savings, while the system unites solar generation, storage, and seamless management in a single platform. This integration delivers simplicity and control through one trusted brand, one account, and one app, making clean energy at home easier than ever.

Technical Specifications

Models: one-phase and three-phase

one-phase and three-phase Battery size: 5/10/15/20/25/30 kWh

5/10/15/20/25/30 kWh Battery Chemistry: Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO₄) for safety and longevity

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO₄) for safety and longevity Backup Capability: Built-in backup with less than 10 milliseconds switch over

Built-in backup with less than 10 milliseconds switch over Connectivity: Integrated with SunPower app for real-time monitoring and smart energy management

Integrated with SunPower app for real-time monitoring and smart energy management Certifications: TüV Rheinland safety accreditation

TüV Rheinland safety accreditation Warranty: 10 years

Engineered for Safety and Reliability

The SunPower home energy system meets the highest safety standards, accredited by TüV Rheinland. It features:

Multi-level temperature control: 8 thermal sensors in each battery pack trigger a range of automated tools from energy intensity controls to load shedding and pressure release.

Adaptive power algorithms: Designed to maximise battery lifespan, SOC optimisation also acts as a powerful safety brake.

Glass fibre Aerogel cell insulation: The lightest solid material known, with the lowest possible density, wraps each cell in a hi-temperature resistant fire blanket.

Internal fire extinguisher: Aerosol release (15s) of phase-change particles and gas absorbs extreme heat and arrests the chemical reaction sustaining combustion.

Orders for the new Energy Storage System open on December 9 in Italy and France, where the product officially launched today. A broader rollout across additional EU countries is planned for early 2026, marking a significant step toward integrated home energy solutions.

Learn more about SunPower new generation energy storage and explore the complete home energy ecosystem. Visit: https://www.sunpowerglobal.com/uk/homeowners/products/storage-battery.

About TCL SunPower Global

Backed by the global strength, financial stability, and technological leadership of the TCL Group, TCL SunPower Global is a leading player in the solar energy space, committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and accessible solar solutions worldwide. We integrate advanced technology, vertical manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability to support the transition to clean energy. Positioned at the forefront of innovation, we pioneer next-generation solar technologies that empower individuals, organizations, and entire regions to shape a cleaner energy future. TCL SunPower Global brings to market two dedicated product brands: TCL Solar, focused on high-efficiency solar panels, and SunPower, offering integrated energy solutions. Together, they address the diverse needs of the global solar market, from residential rooftops to commercial installations and large-scale utility projects. Find more at sunpowerglobal.com, tclsolar.com, and on LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835728/SunPower_Home_Energy_Storage.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680312/5649813/TCL_SunPower_Logo.jpg

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anna Porta

TCL SunPower Global

[email protected]

SOURCE TCL SunPower Global