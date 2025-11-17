TEACHING AWARDS TRUST LAUNCHES NEW 'EDUCATION INSIGHTS' EVENT SERIES

New initiative in partnership with Nord Anglia Education brings together educators and global thought leaders to explore themes shaping the future of education

David Olusoga OBE, Floella Benjamin DBE, and Musharaf Asghar, Former 'Educating Yorkshire', student amongst line up of influential speakers

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teaching Awards Trust, supported by Nord Anglia Education, is proud to launch Education Insights, a brand new series of education-focused regional events. Starting in January 2026, the events will connect teachers, school leaders, and local decision-makers with leading voices from sport, technology, business, and politics to explore the defining issues shaping young people's lives and how to unlock their full potential.

The series opens on 27 January in Manchester with 'A Focus on Resilience', with former 'Educating Yorkshire' student Musharaf Asghar delivering the keynote address. The programme continues throughout February with four further events exploring critical education themes, including future skills and metacognition (helping young people understand how they learn best).

Each event will feature a panel of world-class experts who bring both insights and a passion for young people's development. From BAFTA-winning historian David Olusoga OBE and Adrianne Chapman, Vice Principal at the world-renowned BRIT School, to Baroness Floella Benjamin OM DBE DL, speakers will deliver valuable insights to inspire debate, new thinking, and meaningful cross-sector collaboration. The series concludes on 12 February in London.

The event series is organised by independent charity, The Teaching Awards Trust, in partnership with Nord Anglia Education, the international schools group. The Teaching Awards Trust recognises the transformative power of educators through key education events, including the National Teaching Awards and National Thank a Teacher Day.

Mary Palmer, Chief Executive of the Teaching Awards Trust, says: "Education is at the heart of the national agenda, both politically and socially. Through these events, supported by Nord Anglia Education, we will shine a light on the incredible contributions of the profession on the ground, every day. By creating a space that showcases best-in-class examples and encourages knowledge sharing, we aim to inspire not only those within the profession but also those who might be considering a future in education. We want to create a vibrant community of innovation that empowers teachers to continue inspiring the next generation."

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, says: "Education is evolving faster than ever, and collaboration is key to shaping its future. This is why we are proud to be working with the Teaching Awards Trust to launch Education Insights, connecting educators with new ideas, research, and perspectives, while also creating opportunities to work together. These events will explore the key life skills young people need for success, and how we can help them unlock their full potential in a rapidly changing world."

Lord David Puttnam, Chair of the Education Advisory Board at Nord Anglia Education, adds: "This partnership reflects Nord Anglia Education's commitment to empowering educators and recognising the lasting impact they have on students' lives. Education Insights offers a unique opportunity for local educators to shape the conversation about the future of education, whilst tackling some of the key themes and challenges they face every day. Teachers are at the heart of every student's success, and these events will highlight, share, and build on the amazing work they do to enhance teaching and learning practice now, and in the future."

Education Insights 2026

The five events will be taking place across England including North West, North East, the Midlands, the South and London & East of England, throughout January and February next year.

Event Date & Location Confirmed speakers Education Insights: A Focus on Resilience Tuesday 27 January | National Football Museum, Manchester Steven Baker OBE - Founder & CEO of The People's Learning Trust and Education Leader Musharaf (Mushy) Asghar - Motivational Speaker & former student on Channel 4's Educating Yorkshire Education Insights: A Focus on Future Skills Tuesday 3 February | The Rep Theatre, Birmingham Lauren Mistry - Deputy CEO of Youth Employment UK & Advocate for Youth Opportunities Education Insights: A Focus on Creativity Thursday 5 February | The Baltic Gallery, Gateshead Professor David Olusoga OBE - Historian, Author & BAFTA-winning Filmmaker Adrianne Chapman - Vice Principal at the BRIT School & Champion for Creative Education Amanda Rennison - Head of Learning at BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art. Education Insights: A Focus on Citizenship Tuesday 10 February | We the Curious Museum, Bristol Baroness Floella Benjamin, OM DBE DL Liz Moorse, Chief Executive of the Association for Citizenship Teaching & Advocate for Citizenship Education Education Insights: A Focus on Metacognition Thursday 12 February | The Bloomsbury Ballroom, London Ndidi Okezie OBE - Executive Leader in Education, Youth & Social Impact Dr Madiha Khan - AI Researcher & Director of Research at Educate Ventures Research Alisdair Wade - Co-Founder & CEO of Thinking Matters, Education Consultancy Professor Steve Fleming - World-Renowned Psychologist & Neuroscientist

About The Teaching Awards Trust

The Teaching Awards Trust was set up by Lord Puttnam CBE in 1998. The vision of the charity is to recognise and celebrate the impact of education across the UK. It does this through its public-facing 'Thank A Teacher' campaign www.thankateacher.co.uk, and through the Pearson National Teaching Awards www.teachingawards.com #teachingawards #thankateacher

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 89 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.