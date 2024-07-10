TEAMSTERS STATEMENT REGARDING PROPOSED KROGER-ALBERTSONS MERGER AND ASSET SALE TO C&S WHOLESALE

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and Teamsters Warehouse Division Director Tom Erickson regarding today's reveal by Kroger and Albertsons of which stores and distribution centers they propose to divest to C&S Wholesale Grocers:

"Today, Kroger announced the specific stores and warehouses they would sell off to C&S Wholesale Grocers if their proposed merger with Albertsons goes through. Let us be clear: this announcement changes nothing for the Teamsters and our members.

"The existing contracts at both companies remain in full force, and we will continue to uphold and enforce them rigorously. Our commitment to representing and protecting our members' rights and interests is unwavering.

"We still vehemently oppose this merger. The proposed consolidation threatens jobs, wages, and benefits for thousands of workers across the country. It risks reducing competition and harming communities that rely on these stores for essential goods and services.

"The Teamsters will remain steadfast in our fight against this merger and will continue to advocate for the best interests of our members and their families. We commend the FTC and state attorneys general in Washington and Colorado for recognizing the detrimental impact it would have on workers at both companies and for taking decisive action in February, suing to block the Kroger-Albertsons merger.

"The choice to work with C&S has exposed the true intentions of this merger, and the Teamsters won't stand for it. This merger reveals what everyone knew—that Kroger and Albertsons are looking to sell out hardworking Teamsters to the most notorious anti-union employer in the industry."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters .

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters