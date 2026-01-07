Tech-Driven Green Mobility: Yadea Debuts New E-bikes at CES 2026, Accelerating "All-Scenario" Strategy

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the global leader in electric two-wheelers, has landed on the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for its 3rd appearance, showcasing its latest innovations to the North American market. At this year's event, Yadea introduced two E-bike models—FATBOY and FLO—while demonstrating the robust R&D and global supply chain capabilities that underpin its comprehensive "All-Scenario, All-People" mobility strategy.

Expanding the Portfolio: Tailored for North America

Yadea Presenting New E-bikes at CES 2026

Central to Yadea's CES showcase is a deep insight into diverse riding needs. The newly launched E-Bike product FATBOY is engineered for urban leisure and cross-terrain riding. Featuring ultra-wide 20×4.5-inch fat tires and a high-capacity 750Wh battery, it delivers superior grip and a maximum range of up to 140 km, balancing off-road capability with long-distance endurance.

Complementing this is another E-Bike product FLO, designed specifically for efficient urban commuting. Powered by a 500W motor paired with a high-precision torque sensor, the FLO offers a smooth, natural riding experience. These additions mark a significant step in enriching Yadea's product matrix, offering tailored solutions for every user segment.

R&D Foundation: Hard Tech on the Global Stage

The innovations presented at CES are the direct result of Yadea's "Technology-First" strategy. The company's commitment to innovation is evidenced by its aggressive investment in R&D. As the industry's top technology investor, Yadea's R&D expenditure reached approximately $150 million in 2024—roughly equivalent to the combined R&D expenditure of the industry's next nine competitors.

Supported by a National Industrial Design Center, three CNAS-certified national laboratories, and a team of over 1,000 R&D experts, Yadea holds more than 2,000 patents. Yadea's presence at CES serves as a window into its broader technological ecosystem, which includes pioneering breakthroughs in graphene batteries, sodium-ion batteries, and fast charging technologies. This "technology spillover" not only powers the new E-bikes but serves as the core driver of Yadea's global competitiveness.

Global Manufacturing: Delivering on the CES Promise

CES serves as a critical bridge for Yadea to deepen its footprint in North America while Yadea has established a formidable global supply chain to support its global layout.

The company operates 10 production bases worldwide, including facilities in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and Mexico, with an annual capacity reaching 25 million units. Notably, the Mexico facility acts as a strategic hub for the North American market, enabling "Global Manufacturing, Local Delivery." This proximity ensures rapid response and solidifies Yadea's commitment to its regional partners worldwide.

Having ranked first in global sales for eight consecutive years, Yadea continues to reshape short-distance travel through intelligent, comfortable, and green solutions. With over 4,000 global distributors and a sales network spanning over 100 countries, Yadea remains dedicated to its mission of providing a wonderful riding experience to millions worldwide, driving the high-quality development of the global electric mobility industry.

SOURCE Yadea