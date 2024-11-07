Tech Giants Dominate Streaming Platform Market: 65% of US Internet Households Use Either Roku, Samsung, or Amazon as Their Primary CTV Platform

Parks Associates' seventh annual Future of Video, Nov 19-21, in Marina del Rey, features the leading brands across the broadband, smart TV, tech, and streaming services markets

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' seventh annual Future of Video, November 19-21 at Marina del Rey Marriot, will feature the firm's latest research on the role of the tech giants, including Roku, Samsung, and Amazon, in the video distribution and CTV (connected TV) device ecosystems. The firm's new study, Battle of the Platforms: Assessing Connected TV Ecosystems, reports that Roku and Amazon are the most popular brands of streaming media players purchased, while Samsung is the most popular brand of smart TV purchased. Together, these three brands dominate in terms of consumer viewing habits, with 65% of US internet households naming one of these brands as their primary streaming video device.

Brand of Connected TV (CTV) Platform Used Most Frequently in Household

"Samsung has a sizeable lead in the smart TV market," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "The company's strength in smart TVs earns it the #2 position in CTV platform use, even though Samsung does not have a separate streaming media player offering."

Roku and Amazon are the most popular brands of streaming media players among owners and US households overall. Both have expanded into smart TVs as well, broadening their overall CTV platform penetration.

Future of Video brings together industry players for networking, education, and insightful discussions on new innovations. Featured sessions highlight hybrid business models, content and ad formats, and ways to engage and retain subscribers, featuring speakers in special sessions Evolution of Content Formats & Windowing and Streaming Services and Monetization of Sports Content:

Evan Bregman , General Manager, Streaming, Tastemade

General Manager, Streaming, Vera Chien , Executive Director, Warner Bros. Discovery

Executive Director, Gilles Domartini, CEO & Co-Founder, Cleeng

CEO & Co-Founder, Cameron Douglas , Senior Vice President of OTT and Streaming, Fandango

Senior Vice President of OTT and Streaming, Briana Larsen , VP, Content Partnerships & Business Development, Xperi

VP, Content Partnerships & Business Development, Anthony Layser , Executive Director, Content Acquisition & Programming Strategy, XUMO

Executive Director, Content Acquisition & Programming Strategy, Brian Rifkin , Co-Founder & SVP Strategic Partnerships, JWP Connatix

Co-Founder & SVP Strategic Partnerships, Vipul Sharma , Head of Sports & Music Content Business Development, LG Electronics

Head of Sports & Music Content Business Development, Gregory Sogorka , Director, Product Management, FreeWheel

"Most consumers prioritize software capabilities, customer service, and hardware specifications when purchasing a new smart TV," Parks said, "but a cohesive and carefully designed interface within a single operating system can significantly enhance the user experience after purchase and help to increase brand stickiness. At Future of Video, we will address strategies to increase consumer loyalty for these platforms, devices, and streaming services."

Future of Video, sponsored by JWP Connatix, Adeia, FPT Software, SymphonyAI, Bango, Wurl, and OTT.X, hosts hundreds of leaders in entertainment to discuss ad-based and subscription streaming, bundled services, and the changes around advertising and video services.

Future of Video registration is open to the media and industry players. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

Battle of the Platforms: Assessing Connected TV Ecosystems is available to purchase through the Parks Associates website.

About Future of Video: Business of Streaming

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households. https://www.parksassociates.com

SOURCE Parks Associates