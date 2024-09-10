Tech Leaders to Convene in Dallas for Smart Spaces Executive Conference

Research firm Parks Associates to host conference September 24-25, with keynotes from Amazon Key, Luma Residential, and Stoneweg US

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speakers for the second annual Smart Spaces, hosted September 24-25 at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, including representatives from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Greystar, SKBM Smart Technology, Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, and more.

"Our latest research shows pent-up demand for smart building solutions among MDU (multidwelling unit) owners and operators," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "More than 85% plan to deploy, upgrade, or adopt an IoT solution in the next 12 months, such as video surveillance, smart thermostats, or access controls. At Smart Spaces, leading executives will share strategies to leverage this demand to create successful partnerships and new revenues."

Smart Spaces provides attendees with research from Parks Associates and insights from tech leaders on how to deliver profitable and cost-effective solutions in today's market. Smart Spaces sponsors include ADT Multifamily; Cox Communities; Nice; Vantiva; Xfinity Communities; Kwikset; Calix; Homebase, a Quext Company; SkyBell; SmartRent; DojoNetworks; WireStar Networks; Zentra Access; and Salto.

Keynotes

Kaushik Mani , Director, Amazon Key

, Director, Amazon Key Ian Mattingly, President, Luma Residential

Thomas Stanchak, Managing Director of Sustainability, Stoneweg US

2024 Speakers

Noel Arvizu, Director of Sales, ADT Multifamily

Dean Fung-A-Wing, Founder & CEO, Kairos

Florian Gallini, CEO, Interel

Robert Gaulden, Go To Market Director, Zentra Access Solutions, Allegion

Preston Grutzmacher, Residential Business Leader, North America, Salto Systems

Nikki Harper, Area Director of Sales, Aimbridge

Michael Harrison, President, Native Smart Properties

Kara Heermans, SVP, Product Management & UEX, SONIFI Solutions

Adam Hepworth, President, Della Connect

Neha Jaitpal, Global GM – Hospitality, Honeywell

Dennis Jakubowicz, SVP Healthcare Sales, Care Daily

Scott Jamison, Chief Experience Officer, WorldVue

Kyle Johnson, Director, Smart Building Technology, Greystar

Theresa Kaiser-White, VP Asset Management, Willow Bridge Property Company

George Karakatsanis, VP, Sales, Toi Labs

Cris Kimbrough, Chief Strategy Officer, SKBM Smart Technology

Mathew Koenig, Director, Sales Strategy and Enablement, Cox Communications

Jeffrey Kok, CEO, Aerwave

Chris Laughman, Senior Director, Energy & Sustainability, Greystar Real Estate Partners

Kyle Leissner, President & CEO, WireStar Networks

Michele Levy Berlove, Assistant Division Chief, Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Darien Long, SVP of Specialty Access Solutions, dormakaba

Blake Miller, Founder Homebase.ai, a Quext Company

Sean Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, Lessen LLC

Lee Miller, VP, Multifamily, Brivo

Linsey Miller, SVP, Business Development and Strategic Marketing, Resideo

Tiffany Mittal, CEO Utility, Ranger

Francisco Moreno, Associate VP, Product Line Leadership, Calix

Daniel Myers, CEO/Founder, DojoNetworks

Mary Nitschke, Chief Sustainability Officer, GreenT Climate Software

Dustin Orr, VP, Business Development, ZoJacks Flood Prevention Systems

Reza Raji, SVP, Smart Spaces-IoT Division, Vantiva

Mariam Rogers Walker, Director, Access Solutions, Chamberlain/MyQ

Jeff Shaw, VP, Product Management, Nice North America

Dan Simpkins, Founder and CEO, Dwellwell Analytics

Mike Smith, CEO, WhiteSpace

Rick Sousa, Director of Design Services, Brooks Building Technology Advisors

Paul Spinella, National Account Manager, ASSA ABLOY Group

Bradley Stutzman, CEO, O3 Energy Solutions

Todd Thorpe, Director of Business Development, Cambium Networks

Tony Vala-Haynes, Director, Product Marketing, LifeLoop

Savin Ven Johnson, Regional Director, Office of Community Planning and Development, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Region VI (TX, NM, LA, OK, AR)

Sean Vo, National Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships, Levven

Grant Warner, Senior Living Thought Leader

Taylor Wiederkehr, Founder & CEO, ProptechIQ

Nate Wysk, GM, PointCentral

Event registration is open. To request data or an interview, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multidwelling and hospitality environments. The event features consumer research, informative sessions, and networking opportunities for building executives, service providers, and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling next-gen solutions for consumers, MDUs, and public spaces.

Throughout the event, Parks Associates shares its research on bulk broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, including access controls, energy management, and network support, setting the stage for conversations on the current and future opportunities in smart apartments and hospitality. www.smartspacesconference.com

