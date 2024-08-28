TECNO Teams Up with TRANSFORMERS for a Powerful New SPARK 30 Series Special Edition

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO today announced its collaboration with Hasbro's TRANSFORMERS franchise. This exciting promotion will involve the release of a brand-new TRANSFORMERS Edition on TECNO SPARK 30 Series in September, reinforcing TECNO's commitment to delivering more impactful and personalized product experiences with vibrant and iconic design for Gen Z and modern young consumers.

Through this collaboration, TECNO will channel iconic robots including Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, the heartbeat of the TRANSFORMERS universe, bringing best-in-class performance enhancements and design innovations through the upcoming SPARK Series to elevate the user's smartphone experience. The new TRANSFORMERS edition will feature iconic TRANSFORMERS elements on its exterior and UI design, while retaining the SPARK Series' exceptional seamless performance and robust durability.

Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, said: "We are delighted to join forces with the powerhouse TRANSFORMERS franchise. This collaboration is a testament to TECNO's relentless pursuit of modern design and technological innovation, reflecting our continuous endeavors to forge strategic partnerships that resonate with the passions of young consumers worldwide in order to strengthen our bond with them."

The TRANSFORMERS franchise has captured the hearts of millions around the world with visionary storytelling and characters that embody fearless courage, unwavering justice, and indomitable spirit. The franchise enjoys immense popularity and has a strong following amongst fans of all ages worldwide, and the overlap between TRANSFORMERS enthusiasts and TECNO's Gen Z and young user base finds a powerful synergy. The launch of the SPARK 30 series will be all the more memorable as it is timed in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of TRAMSFORMERS franchise, coinciding with the release of the new TRAMSFORMERS movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE. Consumers can anticipate a series of exciting and joint marketing initiatives to be rolled out after the official unveiling of the SPARK 30 series.

"In working with TECNO, we are excited to bring the TRANSFORMERS franchise to new audiences in the form of an advanced and powerful new intelligent device. Promotions like this one allow us to explore new ways of engaging and inspiring both long-time and new fans of the TRANSFORMERS universe, especially as we celebrate its milestone 40th anniversary and the new global theatrical film, TRANSFORMERS ONE." said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President, Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro.

The TRANSFORMERS 's first fully CG-animated film, TRANSFORMERS ONE, will release on September 20, 2024. TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of OPTIMUS PRIME and MEGATRON, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated TRANSFORMERS movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

The TECNO SPARK Series aspires to be the most compelling smartphone tailored for Gen Z and the younger generation across the industry. Already loved by over 80 million users worldwide, the SPARK series is distinguished by its iconic youthful, vibrant and trendy design, powerful overall performance and all-round camera capability, making it a favorite choice in its price bracket. More details of the TECNO SPARK 30 Series and TRANSFORMERS Edition's highlights and customized features will be released soon.

