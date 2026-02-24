TELUS Digital showcases AI transformation in telecom: Unlocking value with innovative use cases at Mobile World Congress 2026

How 2 trillion tokens and 20+ production use cases help telecoms escape 'Pilot Purgatory' with insights from NVIDIA, F3 Networks and TELUS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TELUS Digital will showcase production-ready artificial intelligence (AI) driven customer experience (CX) and network optimization solutions for telecommunications providers at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. The company will demonstrate how telecom operators can win the moments that matter by transforming AI pilots into enterprise-scale deployments that deliver measurable business value through innovative use cases.

TELUS Digital Logo

The telecommunications industry has long faced a critical challenge: converting AI investments into return on investment (ROI). According to NVIDIA's State of AI in Telecommunications: 2025 Trends report , 44% of telecom operators prioritize CX optimization as their top AI investment, while 40% focus on network planning and operations. Yet many communications service providers (CSPs) remain stuck in experimental phases, unable to scale successful pilots into production systems that generate measurable business impact.

TELUS Digital addresses this challenge through proven, production-grade AI deployments. In 2025 alone, the company processed over 2 trillion tokens across dozens of AI models through its Fuel iXTM generative AI (GenAI) engine for its parent company, TELUS. This represents an enterprise-scale AI implementation across global telecommunications operations and customers. TELUS Digital will reveal the operational blueprint behind that scale in a 90-minute presentation on March 4 at MWC 2026.

"In the AI world, tokens represent the currency of experience. They distinguish organizations only experimenting with AI from those operating it at scale," said Bret Kinsella, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Fuel iX at TELUS Digital. "We processed over 2 trillion AI model tokens in 2025 through our Fuel iX platform, deploying production-grade AI for global customers and across our own operations. At MWC 2026, we're sharing specific examples that show how telecom providers can progress from AI experimentation to measurable business impact." The presentation features 20+ real-world use cases, live demonstrations, and expert discussions with TELUS, F3 Networks and NVIDIA representatives on escaping "Pilot Purgatory" through intelligent infrastructure and AI-driven automation.

With 20+ years of telecom industry leadership, TELUS Digital is uniquely positioned as an industry insider due to its subsidiary relationship with TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company headquartered in Canada. This "living laboratory" approach serves as a major differentiator, enabling TELUS Digital to refine and prove the efficacy of AI-powered customer experience and digital solutions in real-world telecommunications scenarios.

TELUS Digital's booth at MWC 2026 in Barcelona is in Hall 6 #E7 and will offer hands-on demonstrations of its AI solutions that have been battle-tested in real-world scenarios within TELUS, a leading global telecommunications provider, before external client deployment. Key solutions include:

Fuel iX Agent Trainer: AI-powered voice and chat simulation that leads to faster skill and knowledge acquisition, reducing the amount of time and cost needed to get an agent fully ramped and ready for live customer calls.

AI-powered voice and chat simulation that leads to faster skill and knowledge acquisition, reducing the amount of time and cost needed to get an agent fully ramped and ready for live customer calls. Fuel iX Fortify: Award-winning automated AI application safety and security testing and monitoring solution that provides robust vulnerability detection rates, dramatically reduces test and validation time, enables cost-effective continuous testing, and is accessible to both non-technical and technical users across product management, software development, governance and risk, responsible AI, and security.

Award-winning automated AI application safety and security testing and monitoring solution that provides robust vulnerability detection rates, dramatically reduces test and validation time, enables cost-effective continuous testing, and is accessible to both non-technical and technical users across product management, software development, governance and risk, responsible AI, and security. Network Design Services: AI-driven network optimization, transforming legacy infrastructure into agile, cloud-native environments.

For global telecom operators, TELUS Digital's MWC presence demonstrates practical pathways from AI potential to production reality. Attendees can schedule meetings with Bret Kinsella and TELUS Digital product specialists at MWC 2026 through TELUS Digital's MWC event page . The company will also host a customer and partner networking event on March 2 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Salesforce Garden.

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital , a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T, NYSE: TU), crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iX TM is TELUS Digital's proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.

Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles , we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.com

Frequently asked questions:

Q: What is TELUS Digital presenting at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona?

A: TELUS Digital will showcase its AI-powered customer experience (CX) and AI transformation capabilities for the telecom industry and 20+ successful enterprise AI use cases. TELUS Digital will host a 90-minute session: AI transformation in telecom: Unlocking $100M+ value with innovative use cases (TELUS, NVIDIA, F3 Networks) that aligns with the event's "IQ Era" theme. The presentation will include insights on how to safely and successfully scale enterprise AI pilots to production.

Network design services: AI-driven network optimization, transforming legacy infrastructure into agile, cloud-native environments.

AI-driven network optimization, transforming legacy infrastructure into agile, cloud-native environments. Fuel iX Agent Trainer: AI-powered voice and chat simulation that leads to faster skill and knowledge acquisition, reducing the amount of time and cost needed to get an agent fully ramped and ready for live customer calls.

Q: Who is attending MWC 2026 in Barcelona from TELUS Digital?

A: Meet TELUS Digital leaders and product specialists including Bret Kinsella, GM & SVP, Fuel iX, TELUS Digital, at MWC 2026 to learn more about AI-powered CX and AI transformation in the telecom industry.

Q: What does TELUS Digital do and what type of challenges do they solve?

A: TELUS Digital is an AI-powered customer experience (CX) transformation partner for telecom providers. The company solves critical challenges including:

Operational inefficiencies High cost-to-serve in customer operations Manual, repetitive processes across support and back-office Low system uptime and workflow bottlenecks

Customer experience (CX) gaps Inconsistent service quality across channels Inability to personalize at scale Poor customer retention and satisfaction

Digital transformation barriers Legacy systems limiting innovation Outdated network designs Slow time-to-market for new products Lack of AI/automation expertise

Revenue and growth challenges Missed upsell and cross-sell opportunities High customer acquisition costs Difficulty scaling operations efficiently



Q: How can I meet with TELUS Digital at MWC 2026?

A: Visit our event page and complete the form to schedule time with TELUS Digital leaders at MWC 2026, including Bret Kinsella, GM & SVP, Fuel iX, TELUS Digital, and product specialists. Advance registration is recommended. Attendees can also stop by the TELUS Digital booth in Hall 6, Stand 6E7 to connect with our team onsite.

Media can contact [email protected] to arrange interviews.

Q: What demonstrations will TELUS Digital feature at MWC 2026?

A: The TELUS Digital booth located in Hall 6, Stand 6E7 will feature interactive experiences that allow attendees to experience firsthand its AI-powered CX and AI transformation capabilities for the telecom industry and speak with product specialists about:

Fuel iX Agent Trainer

Fuel iX Agent Assist

Network Design Services

Fuel iX Fortify

Q: What expertise does TELUS Digital have in the telecom industry?

A: TELUS Digital has 20+ years of telecom industry leadership and is uniquely positioned as an industry insider due to its subsidiary relationship with TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company headquartered in Canada. TELUS Digital has partnerships with 30+ global communications brands.

Q: What differentiates TELUS Digital's services from its competitors?

A: TELUS Digital's AI solutions are battle-tested within TELUS before deployment to external clients. This "living laboratory" approach serves as a major differentiator, enabling TELUS Digital to refine and prove the efficacy of AI-powered customer experience (CX) and digital solutions in real-world telecommunications scenarios.

