TERC Studies Find Starting Algebra by Grade 3 Promises Lifelong Success; New NSF-funded Study Seeks to Prove Even Earlier is Better

TERC researchers to further explore effectiveness of teaching algebra in K-2

in diverse classroom settings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching kids early algebra in K-2 is the best way to promote success in the seminal subject of high school algebra, posits a newly-funded study from researchers at TERC, a leading nonprofit in STEM education research and development.

The National Science Foundation-funded project will provide evidence of K–2 early algebra learning's effectiveness across diverse populations, serving as an innovative model for early math instruction. Forty schools in the Southeast are participating in the study.

TERC researchers Maria Blanton, Ph.D., and Angela Gardiner, M.A., along with colleagues at Tufts University, University of Wisconsin Madison, University of Texas at Austin, Merrimack College, and City College of New York, have already demonstrated the success of an early math approach through Project LEAP, the first early algebra curriculum of its kind for grades K-5.

As algebra is regarded as a gatekeeper subject for success in college and careers, Project LEAP shows that starting earlier helps elementary level students build their algebraic understanding so they're prepped for middle and high school courses.

"If parents knew the opportunities their kids were missing, they might start paying more attention to early math learning," said Gardiner, a former elementary teacher. "We need to start treating math as many parents treat sports: start kids really young and get really involved."

"The definition of 'early algebra' needs to shift from middle to include elementary school," said Blanton, the TERC scientist leading this project. "Rather than teaching algebra per se, early algebra aims to reframe students' thinking about what algebra means—and that is as habits of mind and ways of thinking using patterns and structure.

"For example, when students understand that every time you add two odd numbers together you get an even number, they are recognizing important mathematical relationships that are critical to algebra."

Research shows that how well students perform in Algebra 2 is a leading indicator of whether they'll get into college, whether they'll graduate from college, and whether they'll become a top income earner. Yet many elementary schools are prioritizing literacy over math.

"We have a curriculum that has demonstrated success, and teachers who use it say it is building students' algebraic thinking," Gardiner said. "We encourage more school systems to adopt this type of approach."

While demonstrating that the Project LEAP K-2 curriculum can work across a diverse population, the researchers also intend to provide a much-needed curricular roadmap for early algebra instruction that can broadly impact STEM education. They expect findings from the study to interest those across the STEM education community engaged in similar work, informing the future design of standards and curricula.

In addition to Project LEAP, the early math curriculum is also available. The project Impact of an Inclusive Grades K–2 Early Algebra Intervention Implemented by Classroom Teachers is funded by the National Science Foundation under award number #2404984.

TERC is a nonprofit comprising teams of math and science education and research experts dedicated to innovation and creative problem solving. At the frontier of theory and practice, TERC's work encompasses research, content and curriculum development, technology innovation, professional development, and program evaluation. TERC has a passion for social justice and strives to create level playing fields for all learners, reaching millions of learners every year. To learn more, please visit www.terc.edu.

