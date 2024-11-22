TERI and AIST to Jointly Hold 6th RD20 Conference in New Delhi, India

- International Conference on Clean Energy Technologies -

TOKYO, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest Indian public institute, the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), will hold an international conference, "The 6th RD20," from December 2 to December 6, 2024, in New Delhi, India, in collaboration with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) based in Tokyo.

Online participation in the conference, including on-demand viewing, is available.

The 6th RD20 Conference consists of the following sessions.

Technical Session: Monday, December 2, 2024, 9:00-17:30 (IST)

Leaders Session: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, 8:30-13:30 (IST)

*Afternoon session is for invited person only.

In addition to the two sessions, closed workshops and a site visit are scheduled for December 4-6.

Each part of the Technical Session will be led by the following co-organizers:

--Morning (9:00-13:00)

1: Addressing Technical Barriers to Hydrogen Implementation

Mr. Pierre Serre-Combe (CEA, France) and Mr. Mark Ruth (NREL, US)

2: Sustainable Biofuels and Bio-chemicals

Dr. Sanjukta Subudhi (TERI, India), Dr. David Harris (CSIRO, Australia), and Dr. Randy Cortright (NREL, US)

--Afternoon (14:00-17:30)

Sustainability, Circularity and Resilience in R&D

Prof. Myriam Merad (CNRS, France) and Liz Doris (NREL, US)

The agenda of the morning part of the Leaders Session consists of opening ceremony plenary lectures and a presentation regarding collaboration with Mission Innovation (Clean Energy Ministerial and G20).

Official Website: https://rd20.aist.go.jp/

Registration: https://rd20.aist.go.jp/registration/

What is RD20?

The RD20 is an initiative for international research and development aiming to strengthen international collaboration and promote innovation, including international joint projects such as solar power generation and hydrogen, and creation of human resource development plans.

Its members are the following leading research institutes in G20 countries and regions that develop the world's most advanced technologies for achieving carbon neutrality.

Member organizations

INTI(AR), CSIRO(AU), UFSCar(BR), NRC(CA), DICP(CN), JRC(EU), CEA(FR), CNRS(FR), Fh-G(DE), Fh-ISE(DE), TERI(IN), BRIN(ID), ENEA(IT), CINVESTAV(MX), KIER(KR), KACARE(SA), CSIR(ZA), MAM(TR), UKERC(UK), NREL(US), NIMS(JP), RIKEN(JP), AIST(JP)

Hosts

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI)

National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)

AIST's official website: https://www.aist.go.jp/index_en.html

SOURCE National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology