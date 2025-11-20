Testsigma Releases Atto 2.0, Advancing Autonomous Testing for Modern Software Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Testsigma, one of the fastest-growing AI-powered software testing platforms, has introduced Atto 2.0, a major advancement in autonomous testing that helps QA teams keep pace with the speed and complexity of modern software development. As release cycles accelerate and product changes become continuous, Atto 2.0 shortens test readiness time while strengthening coverage through real user behavior and by uncovering untested scenarios.

Atto 2.0 brings adaptive, proactive and context-aware intelligence into one powerful testing platform

Earlier this year, Atto introduced a new shift in AI-driven testing by helping teams agentically create and maintain tests easily. Atto 2.0 advances that shift, bringing adaptive, proactive, and context-aware intelligence into the core testing workflow. The system operates continuously in the background, tracking impactful changes and surfacing areas that deserve QA focus, enabling teams to stay ahead rather than react late.

Built for the Realities of Modern Software Delivery

Fast-moving release cycles often leave QA teams with no time to plan coverage, prioritize risk, and validate changes before deployment. Atto 2.0 addresses this by monitoring updates as they occur, understanding their impact across key workflows, and automatically refreshing affected tests, ensuring every cycle begins with an aligned and ready suite.

By grounding its decisions in real user behavior and highlighting where risk is most likely to emerge, Atto 2.0 keeps coverage relevant, accurate, and centered on what matters most.

Three Core Strengths Powering Atto 2.0

Adaptive

Atto 2.0 responds instantly to product changes and evolving feature sets. It reshapes test coverage as the product grows, and helps QA teams stay aligned with the latest build with minimal manual intervention.

Proactive

Atto 2.0 uncovers new user paths in the application that traditional planning often misses. Atto's self-healing capabilities also now use user intent, not just code-level inputs, like traditional automation does, enabling more accurate corrections and significantly lesser maintenance. As a result, Atto maintains, updates, and generates tests automatically to keep test suites in Testsigma ready.

Context Aware

Atto 2.0 identifies the real impact of changes by connecting updates to user flows and historical patterns. It pinpoints meaningful risk areas and filters out noise, and teams gain clarity on what requires attention at each stage of the release.

A Testing System Ready for Modern Development

By working continuously in the background and keeping coverage aligned with evolving applications, Atto 2.0 removes friction throughout the testing lifecycle. It strengthens coverage, reduces time to prepare for releases, and supports faster, more confident delivery.

"Atto 2.0 is a significant step forward for software testing," said Rukmangada Kandyala, Founder and CEO of Testsigma. "By making testing adaptive, proactive, and context-aware, it gives QA teams a system that stays in sync with modern software development and supports fast and confident releases in even the most demanding cycles."

Atto 2.0 is now available to all Testsigma customers.

The global virtual launch event on December 3, 2025 will showcase the new capabilities through a live demo and feature a Q&A with the Atto 2.0 team.

About Testsigma

Testsigma is an agentic test automation platform powered by AI agents that work alongside QA teams to simplify testing, accelerate releases and improve quality across web, mobile, desktop, API, and applications like Salesforce and SAP.

At the core of Testsigma are Testsigma Copilot and Atto, an AI coworker for QA teams that mobilizes a team of AI agents to autonomously plan, design, develop, execute, maintain, and optimize tests. The platform also provides end-to-end agentic test management, powerful built-in capabilities like visual testing, accessibility testing, cross-browser & cross-device testing, and seamless extensibility through 30+ native integrations and custom apps.

Used by Nestlé, KFC, DHL, Samsung, Zeiss, Nokia, and more, Testsigma empowers quality engineering teams to speed up their testing effortlessly, thus ensuring high-quality software delivery with confidence.

