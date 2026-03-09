Texas Home Prices Increased in Most Markets in 2025, though the State Median Price Dropped 1.2%

Home sales and active listings also went up in most metros, according to a Texas Realtors report

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Median prices rose in the majority of Texas metros in 2025 but declined in the four largest markets, leading to a statewide median price ($335,000) down 1.2% from the previous year, according to the 2025 Texas Real Estate Year in Review report by Texas Realtors. Prices were higher in 14 metros and lower in nine markets, with two metros unchanged.

Texas homes sales vs. median price, 5-year comparison.

"Some markets where prices jumped quickly a few years ago are now dipping a bit, while other areas that had a slower rise are still going strong," said Jennifer Wauhob, Chairman of Texas Realtors. "It is crucial to know your own market and base decisions on hyper-local information."

Home sales were up in most metros and up overall

Statewide, 335,390 homes were sold in 2025, an increase of 1.3% from the previous year.

Closed sales were up in 18 markets and down in eight. Abilene had the largest increase in sales (26.4%), followed by Midland (6.9%) and Amarillo (6.5%). The only markets down more than three percent were Laredo (-7.3%), Odessa (-6.6%), and Eagle Pass (-6%).

More homes were available for longer in most markets

The number of homes for sale was up in all metros except Abilene and increased statewide by 23.1%. Most markets also had increases in how many days homes stayed on the market before selling. The state average rose to 67 days, an increase of a week compared to 2024. Months of inventory, which measures how long it would take to sell the homes currently on the market at the current pace of sales, increased statewide by half a month to an average of 4.6 months. Four to five months of inventory generally indicates a market balanced between supply and demand, according to analysts at the Texas Real Estate Research Center. Months of inventory increased in 21 metros and decreased in five.

Expanded report adds side-by-side charts of metro area statistics and more

The 2025 Texas Real Estate Year in Review report features new charts that make it easy to see how metro areas compare with one another and get a fuller sense of trends across the state. It also expands the timeline for some metro-level charts to five years and adds three new state-level charts with ten years of data, giving broader context for this year's figures.

"You don't decide how warmly to dress based on a national or statewide forecast. Even if you've heard that 'the market' is doing this or that, it may not be true where you live," Wauhob said. "Your Texas Realtor has the expertise and information to help you make the most of the opportunities your unique situation has to offer."

Data for the Texas Real Estate Year in Review Report is provided by the Data Relevance Project, a partnership among local REALTOR® associations and their MLSs, and Texas REALTORS®, with analysis by the Texas Real Estate Research Center. The report provides annual real estate sales data from a statewide perspective and for 26 metropolitan statistical areas in Texas.

