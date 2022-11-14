Texas Instruments plans new, state-of the-art product distribution center in Frankfurt, Germany

New location will support the company's growing European customer base, with same-day and next-day deliveries by the end of 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced plans to open a new, state-of-the art product distribution center (PDC) in Frankfurt, Germany, by the end of 2024. The new PDC will expand the company's European footprint and enable faster deliveries to TI's growing customer base there.

"We are excited to expand our European presence in Frankfurt, as it offers a centralized location with proximity to key customers and our company's European headquarters in Freising, Germany," said Stefan Bruder, president of Texas Instruments Europe. "Frankfurt's key role as a logistics hub will mean faster deliveries to our European customers who are moving quickly to bring leading-edge products to the market."

This Frankfurt location, near many of TI's industrial and automotive customers, will enable same-day delivery in central Germany and next-day delivery capabilities to most European-based customers. The Frankfurt site will pack and ship a broad range of TI technologies to support customers across Europe.

TI has been operating in Europe since 1956, with a strong, local presence that includes a 200-mm wafer fab in Freising, research and development teams, as well as more than 32 sales offices in 18 different European countries. TI.com provides transactions in four local currencies (pounds sterling, euros, Norwegian kroner and Swiss francs) as well as U.S. dollars for easy purchasing to get customers the parts they need, when and where they need them.

"Expanding in Frankfurt is a logical extension of TI's presence in Europe and an important investment in our customers, providing them with even better service and support for decades to come," Bruder said.

