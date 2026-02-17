Texas Realtors Announces 2025 Texas Real Estate Award Winners

Realtors and local associations honored at 2026 Winter Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Realtors celebrated members and local Realtor associations at this year's annual Texas Realtors Winter Meeting on February 6th in Austin. The Texas Realtors Awards spotlight individuals and organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and excellence in the real estate profession.

Texas Realtors CEO, Mike Barnett (left), 2025 Educator of the Year, Cassandra Davis (center), and 2025 chairman, Christy Gessler (right)

"The annual Texas Realtors Awards are an opportunity for us to recognize exceptional professionals and local associations that make our industry such a force around the state," said Jennifer Wauhob, 2026 Chairman of Texas Realtors. "It's an honor to announce this year's winners and celebrate their accomplishments that have contributed so much to their local communities and continue to make Texas a great place to call home."

Below is a full list of winners of the 2025 Texas Realtors Awards:

The 2025 Texas Realtor of the Year was awarded to Sarah Norman of Bryan-College Station in recognition of a career defined by integrity, service, and steadfast leadership. With more than four decades of experience in real estate, Norman has made lasting contributions to the profession and to her community, earning a reputation as a trusted mentor and advocate for Realtors across Texas. Her extensive service includes leadership and committee roles at the local, state, and national levels, participation on NAR committees, induction into the RPAC Hall of Fame, and service on the Texas Realtors Board of Directors, reflecting a lifelong commitment to strengthening the industry and those it serves.

The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Winn Sikes of Lubbock, recognizing nearly five decades of dedicated service to the real estate industry. Volunteering continuously since 1977, Sikes has served at every level of local association leadership, including president, and helped introduce the association's first lockbox system, a forward-thinking innovation for the profession. A longtime advocate for political investment, she is a member of the RPAC Hall of Fame and continues to serve on the Governmental Affairs/TREPAC Committee, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to service and leadership.

The William C. Jennings Award was presented to Paula McDonald of Granbury for a redevelopment project that exemplified excellence in commercial real estate. Working at the intersection of historic preservation and economic development, McDonald transformed a long-vacant building on Granbury's historic Square into a vibrant mixed-use destination housing four successful businesses, including a boutique hotel that expanded lodging options in a tourism-driven market. The transaction concluded with a record-breaking sale for Granbury Square and delivered lasting community impact, with McDonald serving in a central advisory and ownership role while navigating complex regulatory, structural, and legal challenges to execute a successful 1031 exchange.

The 2025 Texas Realtors Good Neighbor Award went to Cord Shiflet, honored for his deep commitment to service and connection both within the real estate profession and throughout the Austin community. His contributions include board service with the March of Dimes and Ballet Austin, past leadership with the Austin Boys and Girls Clubs, and fundraising efforts that have raised thousands of dollars for organizations such as Dell Children's Hospital and the Riverbend Child Development Center.

The 2025 Educator of the Year Award was presented to Cassandra Davis, who was recognized for a three-decade career rooted in a steadfast commitment to education, homeownership, and community impact. A longtime Texas Realtors senior instructor, she has spent more than 15 years shaping future professionals through education grounded in real-world experience and global perspective. Her work as a lifelong learner, educator, and advocate reflects a belief that better-educated Realtors strengthen client outcomes and communities, elevating the profession through knowledge, service, and leadership.

The Richard Miranda Global Achievement Award went to Hanne Sagalowsky, who was recognized for more than three decades of leadership in global real estate and a commitment to international collaboration and service. She has built strong cross-border relationships throughout Western Europe and Israel while representing clients with cultural insight and integrity. Her service includes leadership roles with the National Association of Realtors, Texas Realtors, and multiple global committees, where she has helped shape international engagement and elevate professionalism across the industry.

Three local associations were recognized for their exemplary educational programs:

San Antonio Board of Realtors in the innovation category

Houston Association of Realtors in the marketing category

Lubbock Association of Realtors for the series or short program of the year

The 2025 Tom D. Morton Award went to Cade Fowler of the Lubbock Association of Realtors for his outstanding leadership and dedication as an association executive. Under Fowler's guidance, the association has expanded community involvement, elevated education and professional development offerings, and championed diversity and inclusion efforts to broaden members' perspectives. A TREPAC major investor, he has also strengthened advocacy by introducing creative and highly effective PAC fundraising strategies, consistently surpassing goals while reinforcing the importance of protecting private property rights.

The Lehman Local Board Governmental Affairs Achievement Award was presented to the Abilene Association of Realtors for its outstanding performance in fundraising, grassroots efforts, and other governmental affairs initiatives.

The Grassroots Advocate of the Year was awarded to Chad Hovde of the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors, highlighting his dedication to grassroots activities and programs. Additional individuals receiving recognition for grassroots efforts include:

Katie DeHaven, Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors

Dixon Holman, Arlington Board of Realtors

Bruno Zavaleta, Brownsville-South Padre Islands Board of Realtors

Leigh York, Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors

Brandy Wuensch, Austin Board of Realtors

The Diversity and Fair Housing Awards went to the following local associations for promoting diversity and inclusivity in the real estate profession:

MetroTex Association of Realtors for innovation

San Antonio Board of Realtors for impact

The Young Professionals Network (YPN) honored six members under 40 with the Realtors to Watch Award for stand-out leadership, community involvement, and professional success:

Jennifer Burnley

Ashley Hambright

Tyler Kreis

Karla Miller

Anastasia Pena

Joseph Towns

Recipients of the Texas Accredited Commercial Specialist Scholarship were:

Ebby Adesegun

Sarah Atterberry

Jesse Cano

Sangeeta Katuwal

Alisha Melvin

Hazel Munos

Andrea Robinson

Ashley Rimmer-Ratzel

Tajana Surlan

Debbie Tran

