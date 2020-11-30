The 2020 World Industrial Design Conference & China Outstanding Industrial Design Award Ceremony held in Yantai

With the support of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the conference was jointly hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the Shandong Provincial People's Government. It was organized by the Shandong Province Department of Industry and Information Technology, the Yantai Municipal People's Government, and the China Industrial Design Association.

With the theme 'Intelligent Design, Road to the Future', the conference collaborated with the Global Design Industry Organization (GDIO) as well as design associations, enterprises, institutions, universities and innovation leaders from more than 40 countries around the world. The innovative 3I integration initiative -- Idea, Intelligence & Industrial Internet, which will focus on the future of design and help the world economy achieve stable and sustainable development, was launched, During the 2020 CEID Award Ceremony, 10 gold award winners were announced, acknowledging best industrial design in recent years.

Xu Kemin, Chief Economist with MIIT, Ling Wen, Vice Governor of Shandong Provincial People's Government and Zhang Shuping, Yantai Party secretary all attended the WIDC 2020 Opening Ceremony and delivered speeches.

Li Yong, Director-General of UNIDO, Pan Yuehe, Former Executive Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Engineering as well as the chairman of GDIO, sent congratulatory videos for the ceremonial opening.

Academic advisors, practical experts, and innovative elites from the global intelligent manufacturing field at home and abroad gathered on the coast of the Bohai Sea. Yu Xiaodong, Deputy Director General of the Industry Policy Division of MIIT, presided over the 2020 CEID Award Ceremony, and Zhang Dailing, Deputy Mayor of Yantai Municipal People's Government presided over the WIDC 2020 Opening Ceremony.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=378523

Caption: WIDC 2020 City Light Show

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=378534

Caption: WIDC 2020 Opening Ceremony

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=378535

Caption: WIDC 2020 Exterior View of Main Venue

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=378537

Caption: WIDC 2020 CEID Award Exhibition

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=378538

Caption: The China Outstanding Industrial Design (CEID) Award Ceremony

SOURCE The Information Office of the Yantai Municipal People's Government