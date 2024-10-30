The 2024 Asia Green and Low-Carbon Development Roundtable was held

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, the Smart Energy Sub-forum of the Third Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference and 2024 Asia Green and Low-Carbon Development Roundtable was held in Qingdao. Under the theme "Innovation and Cooperation Leading towards Green Development", the forum brought together government officials, as well as representatives from businesses and academic institutions across Asia. They engaged in in-depth discussions on topics including "Innovation and Application of Clean Energy Technology", "Green Energy Future Planning and Development" and "Asia Clean Energy Cooperation and Prospects". These discussions contributed valuable insights and efforts toward building a clean and beautiful Asia.

In his address, Li Baoqing, board director and president of State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC), noted that SPIC actively responds to the Belt and Road Initiative by promoting cooperation in areas such as developing clean energy, enhancing energy security, and building a new energy system across Asia. He highlighted SPIC's efforts in driving the transition toward a green and low-carbon future, contributing to sustainable economic development and the creation of a shared, environmentally conscious community in Asia.

U Nyan Tun, minister for Electricity Power of Myanmar, stated that Myanmar has been working closely with Belt and Road energy cooperation partners and international organizations to advance the development of renewable energy. He emphasized the country's commitment to promoting green growth, clean energy, and the transition to a green economy.

Dong Xiang, deputy director general of the International Cooperation Department at the National Energy Administration, introduced China's achievements in advancing green development. In addressing energy cooperation in Asia, he shared his vision and recommendations, emphasizing the importance of mutually beneficial, win-win collaboration, technological innovation, and green development. He called for the creation of a new intelligent engine to drive innovation and stimulate sustainable development.

In the roundtable dialogue session, the guests had in-depth and insightful discussions around the core topics of the forum.

Organized by SPIC, this forum aims to foster complementary advantages and win-win cooperation among Asian countries, opening a new chapter in sustainable development.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545381/1031.mp4