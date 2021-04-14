The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 and JOLION Will Launch in Global Market

The two new models will successively enter the global market in the Q2 of this year. This is also the first time that HAVAL update its products at the same pace on domestic and overseas markets. Among them, JOLION is positioned as the global urban leading SUV and the 3rd Gen H6 is positioned as the new-generation model of global technology. The trendy and hi-tech characteristics have become the biggest highlights of new vehicles.

Compared with the previous products, the two products are brand-new products created by GWM's L.E.M.O.N. Platform. The L.E.M.O.N. Platform is a global high-intelligence and modular technology platform launched by GWM at the 30th anniversary to deal with the future technology challenges. It empowers the product with the characteristics of flexibility, high performance, high safety and light weight, so that the new product has been comprehensively innovated in appearance design, passenger space, overall performance and intelligence and safety, and thus the product competitiveness has been comprehensively improved.

The L.E.M.O.N. Platform can support the development of models of different categories of SUV, sedan and MPV from A0 to D level. Thanks to the modularity and high flexibility of the L.E.M.O.N. Platform, HAVAL JOLION has a 2700mm super-long wheelbase and up to 26 storage spaces beyond the same level, boasting excellent cockpit space.

High performance is a remarkable feature that can be brought by L.E.M.O.N. Platform. With a more excellent body structure, for example, the pitch angle of the body is reduced by 50%, the steering interference moment arm is reduced by 16%, the steering accuracy is increased by 16%, the lateral stiffness of the body is increased by 15%, and the mass center of the vehicle is reduced by 30mm, vehicle coordination, handling and comfort will be comprehensively improved.

Intelligence and safety are also the technical highlights of the two models. GWM's intelligence and autonomous driving technologies have also been applied on two models, such as IACC, AEB pedestrian, AEB cyclist, LDW + LKA and other advanced intelligent and safe configurations, which further guarantee the driving safety while providing convenience for users.

The L.E.M.O.N. Platform also has a significant feature of light weight. Through "structure, material and process", it makes products lighter, bringing a refreshed competitiveness. Hot-formed steel of 2000MPa tensile strength is firstly used for L.E.M.O.N. Platform instead of traditional one of 1500MPa. After the brand-new upgrade on the L.E.M.O.N. Platform, the weight of the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 is reduced by 100kg, and the fuel economy is increased by 14.5%. It has made significant progress compared with the previous generation of models, and also surpassed the performance of the same-level models.

The two brand-new models born on the L.E.M.O.N. Platform will enrich the overseas product lineup of HAVAL brand. They are the important business cards for overseas users to gain a new sense of HAVAL brand and experience the latest vehicle manufacturing technology of GWM, and will improve the brand image of HAVAL.

SOURCE HAVAL