The Adecco Group to scale agentic AI at speed with unlimited Agentforce license agreement

Rapid expansion of agentic AI across major markets enabled by a new unlimited Agentic Enterprise license agreement with Salesforce

Agreement underpins the target for over 50% of Adecco revenues to be powered by agentic AI by the end of 2026

ZURICH, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The Adecco Group (SIX: ADEN), the leading global talent and technology services company, today announced a major step forward in its pioneering approach to human-centric AI and technology deployment. The company signed a new, multi-year agreement with Salesforce through 2027, for unlimited global access to Agentforce 360, the complete portfolio of Salesforce solutions that powers the Agentic Enterprise – connecting apps, data and AI agents on one trusted platform. By strengthening its established partnership with Salesforce, the Group's three global business units, Adecco, LHH and Akkodis, will accelerate the deployment of agentic AI at scale, across multiple key markets.

Adecco has already demonstrated strong success in the UK, where AI agents from Agentforce 360 have been deployed in key elements of the recruitment process to free up time for quality human-human interaction, improving both client service and candidate experience. By automating routine tasks, Agentforce 360 has helped Adecco generate 15 percent time savings, and has significantly reduced time-to-fill, increased fill rates, and lowered cost-to-serve.

The rapid scaling of agentic AI is supported by the Group's global operating model, which includes integrated onshore delivery centers and nearshore and offshore hubs in India, Poland, Mexico and Morocco. The strategic focus is on growing strong human connections through its omni-channel network in more than 60 countries.

Denis Machuel, CEO the Adecco Group, said: "We continue to be the pioneer of human-centric AI implementation. Unlimited access to Agentforce lets us rapidly scale proven agentic AI solutions globally and across our brands. This will improve our service speed, quality and reliability, freeing our people to focus on the human interactions that made them choose this career.

"The world of work is being accelerated by AI and the Adecco Group is working as a strategic partner to help guide our 100,000 clients with the strategic workforce reorganization and people and talent strategy required to drive business impact with AI implementation. This agreement allows us to create real value for clients, candidates and our people."

Madhav Thattai, EVP & GM Agentforce, Salesforce, said: "By moving beyond experimentation to a full-scale agentic enterprise, the Adecco Group is proving that autonomous agents can deliver the determinism and predictability needed to power a global business. Powered by Agentforce 360, Adecco now has the 'always-on' foundation to connect millions of job seekers with career opportunities using agents to drive 50% of their revenue by the close of 2026. This partnership represents Salesforce vision as humans and agents work together on a single, trusted platform to deliver business outcomes, at scale."

With Data 360, the trusted enterprise context foundation for Agentforce 360, Adecco Group was able to unify data across more than 30 Salesforce instances and enterprise systems into a single, real-time candidate profile, giving its circa 27,000 recruiters the visibility needed to match talent faster, prioritize efforts, and fuel agentic workflows globally. The global launch of Agentforce Voice is set to further accelerate this momentum, driving higher recruiter productivity, faster placements, and a superior experience for every candidate.

The next phase of deployment for Adecco will focus on orchestrating additional agents in the UK, expanding implementation in France and other key geographies, and extending agentic capability across nearshore and offshore hubs. This will enable smaller countries to benefit from enhanced competitiveness and fulfilment quality.

The Adecco Group's strategy is to leverage AI with human-centricity at the heart. The company is firmly committed to responsible, scalable AI innovation as it continues to reinvent its operating model to meet the changing needs of clients and candidates worldwide. Akkodis and LHH will continue to develop their end-to-end recruitment processes building on the processes developed by Adecco, leveraging this agreement.

