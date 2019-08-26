The Brooks Group Launches Research Center Focused on Sales Performance

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group, a global sales training and selling solutions firm, announced the launch of the Sales Performance Research Center.

The Brooks Group was founded over four decades ago on research-based principles with a mission to transform sales teams and the organizations they serve. We've continued our tradition of leading with research and formalized the way we share market insights with the Sales Performance Research Center.

Today's marketplace is constantly evolving. The amount of information organizational leaders are forced to sift through to make sales strategy and talent management decisions can be overwhelming. Our Research Center is intended to serve as a conduit for conveying the most impactful insights that will move your organization into the future.

Subscribers of the Sales Performance Research Center can expect unbiased research results and marketplace trends that will assist them in making the decisions that lead to the greatest impact for their organizations. As a part of this launch, we have published a study on current trends in procurement and how it impacts the sales team.

For additional information or to learn more about the procurement study please visit https://brooksgroup.com/sales-performance-research-center

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group focuses on providing clients with practical, straightforward solutions to improve and maintain overall sales effectiveness. Comprehensive sales assessments allow training to be highly individualized, and an industry-leading coaching and reinforcement methodology solidifies training and improves client ROI.

