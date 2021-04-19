The Brooks Group Named One of Training Industry’s Top 20 Sales Training Companies for Twelve Consecutive Years

Breadth and quality of sales training topics and competencies

Company size and growth potential

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact

Strength of clients and geographic reach

Ability to deliver training in learners' preferred modalities

"The quick adaptation and innovation of programs in response to customers' needs during the pandemic has earned these organizations a spot on this year's Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Companies List," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "Through virtual offerings and a focus on selling virtually, these companies prepare their clients' sales force with the tools to succeed in today's remote work environment."

"Training Industry recognizes the top training firms in the country. To be included among these incredible companies for twelve years in a row reflects the dedication our team has to the work, and to our clients."

-Gary Fly, President of The Brooks Group

ABOUT TRAINING INDUSTRY, INC.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Their authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

ABOUT THE BROOKS GROUP

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group focuses on providing clients with practical, straightforward solutions to improve and maintain overall sales effectiveness. Comprehensive sales assessments allow training to be highly individualized, and an industry-leading coaching and reinforcement methodology solidifies training and improves client ROI.

