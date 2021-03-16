The Brooks Group Recognized in First 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers

Gartner defines sales training service providers as companies that deliver project-based services designed to improve the skills, knowledge, competencies and techniques of sellers to maximize sales success. It evaluated 16 different sales training service providers based on two sets of main criteria — the ability to execute and the completeness of vision — and 15 individual attributes.

According to Gartner: "Sales training service providers improve their clients' B2B sales interactions beyond what clients could deliver themselves by developing seller skills and implementing sales process best practices. This research helps CSOs navigate the leading sales training providers in the market today."

1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers," Shayne Jackson, Doug Bushee, Robert Blaisdell, Feb. 15, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training company focused on helping companies build top-performing sales teams. Its training systems provide street smart, actionable strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. Our no-nonsense, customizable approach skips the fluff and focuses on what will actually get results for your team. Go to www.TheBrooksGroup.com for more information.

SOURCE The Brooks Group

Related Links

thebrooksgroup.com

