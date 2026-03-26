The Buzbee Law Firm Achieves $1.1 Billion Verdict for Child Assault Survivor -- The largest child assault verdict in United States history

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of March 26, 2026, The Buzbee Law Firm, led by lawyers Tony Buzbee, Colby Holler, David Fortney, and Hall Sasnett, achieved a jury verdict of $1.1 billion dollars for a child who was the victim of a brutal assault in a case brought on behalf of the minor child B.S. by parents Madison Ball and Stephen Sampson against Charles Edwin Brooks, Jr. The case was tried in Dallas County state court. In the civil lawsuit, the parents alleged that on the night of April 22, 2021, Brooks, who at the time was married to Madison Ball, was babysitting the minor child B.S., when he called Madison Ball (mother) to report that the child was unresponsive. When Madison Ball expressed alarm and insisted that Brooks call 911, he refused. Ball called instead. When first responders arrived, they found the child beaten severely, with bite marks on his legs. The child was non-responsive. The brutal beating caused severe brain injury, resulting in the child being confined to a wheelchair and requiring 24-hour care. Brooks later plead guilty to injury to a child and was sentenced to forty years in prison. Brooks is the great grandson of Percy Turner, one of the original investors of Humble Oil.

The verdict in the case included $291 million in compensatory damages for minor child B.S., along with $810 million in punitive damages for the child along with his parents. This verdict is the largest in U.S. history for the abuse of a child. According to lead counsel Tony Buzbee: "We claim to value children in our society. This Texas jury stepped up and showed that. Don't mess with Texas children. I hope that through this verdict this precious child gets all the care he will need and hopefully make his life as good as it can be made under the circumstances."

Brooks was defended by lead counsel Daniel Karp and the law firm Fee, Smith, and Sharp, LLP from Dallas. The case was styled Madison Ball, on behalf of minor child, B.S. v. Charles Edwin Brooks, Jr. and was tried in the 134th District Court in Dallas County.

The Buzbee Law Firm is located in downtown Houston, Texas and occupies the top floor of the tallest building in Texas. The Firm has been involved in the most high-profile sexual assault cases in the United States and has recovered more than $10 billion for its clients.

Inquiries:

Attorney Tony Buzbee: [email protected]; 713-223-5393.

SOURCE THE BUZBEE LAW FIRM