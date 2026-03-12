The Buzbee Law Firm Achieves $198.2 Million Verdict for Sexual Assault Survivor Kristene Chapa--One of the Highest Sexual Assault Verdicts in United States History

News provided by

THE BUZBEE LAW FIRM

Mar 12, 2026, 14:28 ET

HOUSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of March 11, 2026, The Buzbee Law Firm, led by lawyers Tony Buzbee, Colby Holler, and Hall Sasnett, achieved a verdict of $198.2 million dollars for sexual assault survivor Mary Kristene Chapa. The case was tried in San Patricio County state court. In the civil lawsuit, Chapa alleged that on the night of June 22, 2012, she and her girlfriend Mollie Olgin were at a park in Portland, Texas where they were kidnapped and ultimately shot by David M. Strickland. During the kidnapping, Strickland allegedly sexually assaulted Kristene Chapa prior to shooting both women. 

The damages included $100 million in punitive damages. According to lead trial lawyer Tony Buzbee: "This is one of the largest sexual assault verdicts in the history of the United States. Kristene Chapa is a fighter. She is a survivor. She has attempted to put her life together as best she can, given what David Strickland did to her. She is someone that all should admire. I am proud to represent her in this historic case."

The Buzbee Law Firm is located in downtown Houston, Texas, and occupies the top floor of the tallest building in Texas. The Firm has been involved in the most high-profile sexual assault cases in the United States and has recovered more than $10 Billion for its clients.

Inquiries:

Attorney Tony Buzbee: [email protected]; 713-223-5393.

SOURCE THE BUZBEE LAW FIRM

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

The Buzbee Law Firm提起第三起诉讼----“无名氏3号”诉Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte乐队

The Buzbee Law Firm提起第三起诉讼----“无名氏3号”诉Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte乐队

2026年3月3日，由律师Tony Buzbee和Crystal Del Toro领导的The Buzbee Law Firm对Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte乐队提起了第三起诉讼。...
The Buzbee Law Firm 入稟第三宗案件 - 化名 John Doe 三號的當事人控告 Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte 樂團

The Buzbee Law Firm 入稟第三宗案件 - 化名 John Doe 三號的當事人控告 Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte 樂團

The Buzbee Law Firm 在律師 Tony Buzbee 及 Crystal Del Toro 領導下，於 2026 年 3 月 3 日第三度入稟法院控告 Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Hispanic

Hispanic

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics