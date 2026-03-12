The Buzbee Law Firm Achieves $198.2 Million Verdict for Sexual Assault Survivor Kristene Chapa--One of the Highest Sexual Assault Verdicts in United States History

HOUSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of March 11, 2026, The Buzbee Law Firm, led by lawyers Tony Buzbee, Colby Holler, and Hall Sasnett, achieved a verdict of $198.2 million dollars for sexual assault survivor Mary Kristene Chapa. The case was tried in San Patricio County state court. In the civil lawsuit, Chapa alleged that on the night of June 22, 2012, she and her girlfriend Mollie Olgin were at a park in Portland, Texas where they were kidnapped and ultimately shot by David M. Strickland. During the kidnapping, Strickland allegedly sexually assaulted Kristene Chapa prior to shooting both women.

The damages included $100 million in punitive damages. According to lead trial lawyer Tony Buzbee: "This is one of the largest sexual assault verdicts in the history of the United States. Kristene Chapa is a fighter. She is a survivor. She has attempted to put her life together as best she can, given what David Strickland did to her. She is someone that all should admire. I am proud to represent her in this historic case."

The Buzbee Law Firm is located in downtown Houston, Texas, and occupies the top floor of the tallest building in Texas. The Firm has been involved in the most high-profile sexual assault cases in the United States and has recovered more than $10 Billion for its clients.

Inquiries:

Attorney Tony Buzbee: [email protected]; 713-223-5393.

SOURCE THE BUZBEE LAW FIRM