The Buzbee Law Firm Files Third Case - John Doe #3 vs. the band Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte

HOUSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, 2026, The Buzbee Law Firm, led by attorneys Tony Buzbee and Crystal Del Toro, filed a third lawsuit against the band Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte. The case is filed on behalf of a professional musician who alleges he was subjected to repeated workplace sexual harassment and multiple sexual assaults.

The allegations in this third lawsuit again center around the conduct of Ramón Ayala, Jr., who is sued along with Ramón Ayala, Sr., and several music production and publishing companies. According to the lawsuit, the misconduct included repeated unwanted physical contact, sexually inappropriate behavior, degrading acts, and abusive conduct directed toward band members and others working with the touring group.

The lawsuit alleges that the misconduct occurred on numerous occasions and included aggressive and humiliating acts, unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature, exposure of himself to others, and other degrading conduct intended to intimidate and demean individuals working around the band. The suit further alleges that this conduct often occurred while Ayala Jr. was under the influence of drugs and behaving in an erratic, aggressive, and threatening manner.

According to the lawsuit, some of these incidents were captured on video. The lawsuit further alleges that the band and related record and publishing companies enabled and concealed this conduct in order to protect the band's reputation and commercial interests.

The case has been filed in Hidalgo County State Court and seeks a trial by jury.

Attorney Tony Buzbee: 713-223-5393 (English).

Attorney Crystal Del Toro: 713-223-5393 (Spanish).

