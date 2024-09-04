The Company Store and Villa D'ascoli Unveil Globally Inspired Bedding and Home Decor Collection

The artistry of VILLA D'ASCOLI meets The Company Store's unmatched comfort and quality.

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company Store, a leading online retailer of premium bedding, bath, and home decor products, and Villa D'Ascoli, an international fashion brand known for its vibrant and luxurious Indian-inspired textiles, have collaborated to create a unique collection of bedding, loungewear, and home decor.

This exclusive new collection seamlessly blends beautiful Indian artistry with The Company Store's commitment to quality and comfort. The result is a captivating array of colorful bedding and table décor designed to be layered, and ultra-comfortable, yet elevated, loungewear that is perfect for any occasion. The new line features:

Exclusive designs from Villa D'ascoli, bringing handcrafted artistry to the bed and beyond.

The Company Store's signature comfort: premium sateen sheets, 100% cotton quilts, and luxurious hand-printed cotton sateen caftans.

Beautiful table linens and decorative pillow covers in premium fabrics that infuse the home with international style.

"Given the surge in popularity of the cottage core aesthetic, now is the perfect time to introduce this stunning collection," said Corinne Bentzen, chief executive officer of The Company Store. "It bridges the gap between Old-World artistry and contemporary style, with a focus on layering patterns for a truly on-trend look. Villa D'Ascoli's expertise in this area is unmatched, and we're thrilled to bring this global style to our customers."

Known for its luxury fabrics used in interior design and an eclectic fashion line with a decidedly bohemian vibe, this is VILLA D'ASCOLI's first foray into the bedding category.

"After many years living abroad it warms my heart to collaborate with The Company Store which was always a trusted source of fine linens in my parents' home when I was a boy," said Peter D'Ascoli, founder and creative director of Villa D'Ascoli. "This collaboration provides me with the opportunity to bring the complex, layered aesthetic I have been researching and refining for decades to this vast collection, and I am thrilled with the results which deliver sophisticated yet livable decorating solutions to American homes.''

The VILLA D'ASCOLI x The Company Store Collection is available to shop exclusively at thecompanystore.com. The collection includes:

VILLA D'ASCOLI X The Company Store Sateen Collection Nawab Floral Duvet Cover Sizes: Twin ($164) , Full ($209) , Queen ($234) , King ($269) Reverses to a coordinating print Nawab Sham Sizes: Standard ($59) , Euro ($69) , King ($69) Reverses to a coordinating print Malti Duvet Cover Sizes: Twin ($164) , Full ($209) , Queen ($234) , King ($269) Reverses to a coordinating print Malti Sham Sizes: Standard ($59) , Euro ($69) , King ($69) Reverses to a coordinating print Ajmer Sheet Set Sizes: Twin ($174) , Full ($249) , Queen ($274) , King ($319) Separates: Flat or Fitted Sheet from $69 , Pillowcases from $64 Misha Sheet Set Sizes: Twin ($174) , Full ($249) , Queen ($274) , King ($319) Separates: Flat or Fitted Sheet from $69 , Pillowcases from $64 Butti Floral Sheet Set Sizes: Twin ($174) , Full ($249) , Queen ($274) , King ($319) Separates: Flat or Fitted Sheet from $69 , Pillowcases from $64



VILLA D'ASCOLI x The Company Store Quilt Collection Naavi Quilt Sizes: Twin ($249) , Full/Queen ($299) , King ($349) Reverses to a coordinating print Naavi Quilted Sham Sizes: Standard ($69) , Euro ($79) , King ($79) Reverses to a coordinating print Madras Quilt Sizes: Twin ($249) , Full/Queen ($299) , King ($349) Reverses to a coordinating print Madras Quilted Sham Sizes: Standard ($69) , Euro ($79) , King ($79) Reverses to a coordinating print



VILLA D'ASCOLI x The Company Store Decorative Square Pillow Covers Misha Floral Size: 20 in. x 20 in. ($59) Available in Blue and Gold Nisha Paisley Size: 20 in. x 20 in. ($59) Available in Blue and Gold Neel Floral Size: 20 in. x 20 in. ($59) Available in Blue and Gold



VILLA D'ASCOLI x The Company Store Tabletop Collection Rose Stripe & Malti Tablecloth Sizes: 90 in. x 70 in. ($109) , 108 in. x 70 in. $118 ), 120 in. x 70in. ($129) Reverses to a coordinating print Rose Stripe & Malti Placemats Size 20 in. x 14 in. ($59) Reverses to a coordinating print Set of 4 Rose Stripe & Malti Napkins Size: 19 in. x 19 in. ($39) Set of 4



VILLA D'ASCOLI x The Company Store Caftan Collection Calico Caftan Sizes: Small/Medium, Large/X-Large ($124) Damask Caftan Sizes: Small/Medium, Large/X-Large ($124) Rose Stripe Caftan Sizes: Small/Medium, Large/X-Large ($124)



ABOUT THE COMPANY STORE

The Company Store has been perfecting comfort in the USA since 1911. We believe that comfort makes the world go 'round—that nothing beats a great night's sleep, and down time with family and friends restores your spirit. With this in mind, we source the highest-quality materials and partner with the best manufacturers in the world to bring you the most comfortable bedding and bath products. For more than 110 years, your comfort has been our promise.

ABOUT VILLA D'ASCOLI

Headed by Creative Director Peter D'Ascoli, the firm's expertise is in the design, production, and marketing of textile-based fashion and home furnishings. The company has a design studio and atelier in New Delhi with in-house, small batch printing where a team of designers and technicians create and develop products that are manufactured around the world. The company mission is to create beauty and value by matching the best content with the best distributors worldwide.

