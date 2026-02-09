The Global Automotive Hall of Fame Unveils Its Class of 2026

DETROIT, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Automotive Hall of Fame (AHF) today announced its Class of 2026, honoring inductees whose leadership, innovation, and influence have profoundly shaped the global automotive industry.

The Class of 2026 was first unveiled during REVEAL 2026, an exclusive reception held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, in Naples, Florida, presented by JM Family Enterprises and hosted in partnership with the Naples Automotive Experience. The private event brought together Automotive Hall of Fame Board members, industry leaders, and invited guests to celebrate the announcement ahead of its public release.

The Automotive Hall of Fame Class of 2026 includes:

Akio Toyoda, for redefining global automotive leadership through a driver-first philosophy and restoring passion, performance, and purpose to modern mobility

Giampaolo Dallara, for pioneering engineering excellence in motorsport and founding one of the world's most influential race car manufacturers

Harold Goddijn, Corinne Vigreux, Peter Frans Pauwels, and Pieter Geelen — The founders of TomTom — for transforming navigation technology and reshaping how the world moves

Tom Barrett and Russ Jackson of Barrett-Jackson, for revolutionizing the collector car auction industry and elevating automotive culture on a global scale

"Induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed in the global automotive industry, and the Class of 2026 exemplifies the vision, courage, and lasting impact that honor represents," said Sarah Cook, President of the Automotive Hall of Fame. "These inductees have not only shaped the industry in their own time, but have also inspired generations of engineers, leaders, and enthusiasts around the world."

The formal Automotive Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by MEMA, will take place on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, in downtown Detroit, Michigan, at The Department at Hudson's. The prestigious black-tie ceremony will bring together inductees, global automotive leaders, partners, and guests for an evening celebrating excellence, legacy, and innovation.

"The Automotive Hall of Fame selection process is both rigorous and deeply intentional," said Jon Husby, Chair of the Automotive Hall of Fame Board of Directors, member of the Awards Nominations Committee, and CEO of ADAC. "Each member of the Class of 2026 was chosen for their enduring contributions to mobility and their influence on the future of the automotive industry. We are proud to welcome them into this distinguished global circle."

Following REVEAL 2026, the announcement officially launches the Automotive Hall of Fame's Road to Induction — a months-long journey of storytelling, engagement, and collaboration designed to honor each inductee's achievements through digital content, interviews, partnerships, and live activations leading up to the September ceremony.

