The Home Depot announces 2020 Innovation Award Winners

This year, The Home Depot's overall Innovation Award winner and first runner up define innovation in cooking platforms. From frying to grilling and smoking, the top two products elevate the at-home cooking experience. In addition to appliances and grills, finalists cover categories from across the home including lighting, home security, flooring and more.

Top winners include:

Overall Winner: The Frigidaire Air Fry Range by Electrolux saves time and space with its all-in-one stove, oven and new Air Fry Range cooking capabilities. The large-scale cooking capacity features no-flip technology that allows food to crisp evenly on all sides.

First Runner Up: The Masterbuilt Gravity-Fed Grill/Smoker enables quick-start cooking by reaching peak temperatures of 700°F faster than ever - in just 13 minutes. The innovative gravity technology holds over 12 hours of charcoal, ensuring constant fuel. Smart control technology allows for hands-off smoking, grilling, searing, baking, or roasting.

Second Runner Up: The Lutron Sunnata Touch Dimmer with LED+ Technology installs within 15 minutes with existing wiring, offering custom light control using the same captive-touch technology applied in modern touch screens to enable fast, accurate and responsive action.

"As the product authority in home improvement, we are honored to recognize our supplier partners who bring the most innovative and exclusive products to the market that deliver the best value to our customers," said Ted Decker, president and chief operating officer for The Home Depot. "Today, we acknowledge our supplier partners for their remarkable work through our annual Innovation Awards Ceremony."

In addition to the top three winners, The Home Depot recognized these finalists for their high marks in product innovation:

Adjusta-Pull Cabinet Hardware by Liberty Hardware allow cabinet handles to be easily lengthened without the need for a power drill or additional holes in the cabinetry.

allow cabinet handles to be easily lengthened without the need for a power drill or additional holes in the cabinetry. Daltile QuicTile is real porcelain that can be installed in one day at a 30 percent more cost-efficient price point than traditional porcelain tile.

is real porcelain that can be installed in one day at a 30 percent more cost-efficient price point than traditional porcelain tile. Hampton Bay Mara Ceiling Fan by King of Fans installs 50 percent faster than traditional fans using the slide-on mounting bracket, click-and-lock blades, and magnetic light kit.

installs 50 percent faster than traditional fans using the slide-on mounting bracket, click-and-lock blades, and magnetic light kit. Henry Roof Coatings extends roof life up to five years by protecting against sun, rain, and snow damage by locking in granules to reduce granule loss.

extends roof life up to five years by protecting against sun, rain, and snow damage by locking in granules to reduce granule loss. Husky 1 – 1/4" Ratcheting PVC Cutter by GreatStar uses 40 percent less force to effortlessly cut PVC pipes and includes a lifetime warranty and replacement blades to ensure the product is a longstanding purchase.

uses 40 percent less force to effortlessly cut PVC pipes and includes a lifetime warranty and replacement blades to ensure the product is a longstanding purchase. Lockly Smart Locks increase security with its patented technology that ensures a unique digital keypad every time someone approaches the door, allows users to grant remote access to guests and the option of a built-in HD video doorbell.

increase security with its patented technology that ensures a unique digital keypad every time someone approaches the door, allows users to grant remote access to guests and the option of a built-in HD video doorbell. Zevo Insect Control is the first collection of safe, effective, natural, indoor-outdoor bug control in the U.S.

The Home Depot held its annual supplier meeting and 2020 Innovation Awards virtually for the first time, bringing the theme of innovation into its own meeting. With suppliers and partners joining virtually, The Home Depot awarded its best-in-class supplier partners through a live-streamed ceremony that celebrated each recipient's most innovative characteristics.

In conjunction with the Innovation Awards, The Home Depot honors suppliers in several other categories. Through persistent investment in its lithium Ion battery, TTI created a viable replacement for the combustible engine reducing over a million pounds of carbon emissions into the atmosphere, earning the Environmental Partner of the Year award. The Interconnected Partner of the Year is Milwaukee, which provided a dynamic and comprehensive customer experience for its loyal DIY and Pro fan base. Delta employed new, strategic marketing tactics which strengthened the brand's overall presence and performance through the year, positioning it for the Marketing Innovation Partner of the Year award. Finally, veteran-owned Tricam received the Supplier Diversity Innovation Award for its Gorilla Ladders' high-load bearing, multi-position and dual-platform functionalities with new top cap work surface and tool storage, which alleviate the need for multiple trips up and down the ladders for various tools.

Additional supplier partner awards by product category are listed below:

Lumber: Great Southern

Great Southern Building Materials: Werner

Werner Flooring: M.S. International, Inc.

M.S. International, Inc. Paint: Wooster

Wooster Hardware: Big Time Products

Big Time Products Tools: Freud

Freud Plumbing: The Mosack Group

The Mosack Group Electrical/Lighting: King of Fans

King of Fans Indoor Garden: Toro

Toro Outdoor Garden: Toyo/Roundtripping

Toyo/Roundtripping Appliances: LG

LG Kitchens & Bath : Kohler

: Millworks: Polymershapes

Polymershapes Décor/Storage/Organization: Pratt Industries

The Home Depot's 2020 Innovation Award product winners and finalists are available online and in stores today and will feature the official The Home Depot Innovation Award seal in November. For more information, visit www.HomeDepot.com.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,294 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

