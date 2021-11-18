The Home Depot to Hold Virtual Career Day with Hundreds of Corporate and Technology Positions Available

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, is hosting its first-ever virtual Corporate Career Day on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 4:30p.m. ET. The Home Depot is hiring for roles across the organization, including positions in Technology, Marketing and Operations, as well as for its Contact Centers.

The event will give jobseekers insight into a broad spectrum of open corporate positions at The Home Depot. Participants will join leader discussions on topics like retail technology and coding, creating an interconnected customer experience, product, company culture and more.

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to network with hiring teams and associates in virtual booths dedicated to a variety of corporate functions across The Home Depot. Jobseekers will meet the teams, explore job openings, and gain a better understanding of what it's like to work at one of Forbes' World's Best Employers.

"Every day we focus on making The Home Depot the best place to cultivate a long-lasting career," said Eric Schelling, vice president of global talent acquisition at The Home Depot. "Our culture is our competitive advantage built by our core values, and this event will introduce jobseekers to the ecosystem of career opportunities at The Home Depot."

The Home Depot offers a wide range of health and personal benefits, including paid parental leave, 401(k) savings plan with company match, tuition reimbursement, discount company stock purchase program and a company performance-based bonus program. Over the last three years, associates have received more than $1 billion in Success Sharing awards.

Participants are encouraged, but not required, to apply to open roles on careers.homedepot.com ahead of the event and join The Home Depot Virtual Corporate Career Day at 1p.m. on Nov. 30.

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT

At the end of the third quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico, including 14 stores in the U.S. from a small acquisition completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

