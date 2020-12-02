The Home Depot to Open Two New Distribution Centers in Newark Area

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® today announced that it will open two new distribution centers in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, over the next 12 months to support the growing demand for flexible customer delivery options. The expansion is projected to bring more than 400 jobs to the tri-state area, including full- and part-time positions. The company currently operates six distribution centers across New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

"Our customers have varying needs – from DIYers renovating a room in their home to professional contractors on job sites to institutional business customers overseeing maintenance and repair operations," said Kyle Dennis, vice president of supply chain development. "Ongoing investments to our supply chain network help us deliver on our Pro and DIY customers' changing expectations."

In 2017, the company announced a $1.2 billion investment in its supply chain and is in the process of building out its network with about 150 new facilities nationwide. They include a variety of formats to meet the unique needs of different customers in the dynamically changing world of retail.

The newest facility is a 333,000 square-foot flatbed delivery center in Perth Amboy that will offer same-day and next-day flatbed delivery of bulk and oversized orders to customers and stores in the tri-state market. These new locations further The Home Depot's capability to serve its DIY and Pro customers – enabling the company to deliver large, oversized orders and materials directly to a customer's home or job site, when and where they need it.

In addition, The Home Depot plans to open an order fulfillment center in Perth Amboy in 2021, which will offer both DIY and Pro customers same-day and next-day delivery.

The company is also expanding appliance delivery options in New York and recently opened new delivery locations in Cheektowaga and Schenectady. Another appliance delivery operation is planned for Hicksville, New York, in 2021.

Hiring is ongoing for warehouse and driver roles, as the company's supply chain expansion continues. Interested jobseekers should visit careers.homedepot.com for a quick and easy application – or, text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to local positions.

