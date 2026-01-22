The industry highlight of the year: 75th Spielwarenmesse full of inspiration, exchange and anniversary spirit

NUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The toy world will gather in Nuremberg from 27 to 31 January for an extraspecial event: the Spielwarenmesse, celebrating its 75th anniversary together with retailers, manufacturers and the media. As a leading B2B event, it brings the industry together and consolidates its importance as a central platform for business development, inspiration and personal encounters. To mark the anniversary, the organiser, Spielwarenmesse eG, is setting new content priorities, promoting dialogue on future topics and turning the entire exhibition center into a lively stage for the industry.

Christian Ulrich, Member of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG (Spokesperson), promises plenty of highlights for the 75th Spielwarenmesse, including the ToyAward nominees.

Global relevance

The success story of the Spielwarenmesse reaches a special milestone with its 75th edition. In front of Entrance Mitte, the 'Walk of Play' exhibition invites visitors to discover the most important stages in the history of the fair. What began in 1949 with the decision to found the fair quickly developed into the international gathering for the whole industry. 'More than ever, the Spielwarenmesse stands for the global market, but also for specialisation and a global network with year-round contacts,' says Christian Ulrich, Member of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG (Spokesperson). Specialist retailers and buyers – from traditional toy retailers to online platforms and large chain stores – benefit from a diverse range of products from 2,313 exhibitors from 68 countries. These include 488 new companies that are specifically looking to establish new business relationships at the Spielwarenmesse. Spanning 18 halls and 13 product groups, the event showcases the entire spectrum of the toy world. The anniversary will be celebrated throughout the entire exhibition grounds; exhibitors have prepared more than 30 activities, including selfie spots, interactive stations and musical performances.

Action areas with fresh ideas

The strategically placed Specials at the Spielwarenmesse provide orientation for the new financial year. In the foyer at Entrance Mitte, the two ToyTrends exemplify pioneering drive in the toy world. 'AI Loves (to) Play' showcases toys that use AI tools or impart knowledge about them, while 'Creative Mindfulness' focuses on creative and craft skills right through to the finished object. Right next door, the Toys for Kidults area invites visitors to try things out and talk shop. According to market research company Circana, the product area addresses enormous market potential: in the USA, spending on toys for consumers aged 12 and over will reach US$13.4 billion (+12%) between October 2024 and September 2025, and in Europe €5.7 billion (+14%). Visitors will also find forward-looking products in Hall 3A in the newly designed StartupArea. Here, 44 exhibitors from 16 countries will present their creative ideas – including 22 newcomers from Germany. The New Product Gallery will showcase more than 130 different innovations, while the ToyAward, awarded across six categories, draws additional attention to winners and nominees. The award ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 11 am in the Toy Business Forum. In Hall 7A, the Special for the Sports, Leisure, Outdoor category will provide a dynamic atmosphere filled with test areas and activities.

Deepening specialist knowledge

The Spielwarenmesse is about more than just products – it imparts industry knowledge and thrives on personal exchange. The Toy Business Forum in Hall 3A offers in-depth specialist knowledge with presentations on retail and toy trends, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, sustainability and kidults. Daily lunch breaks with music and food trucks also create space for conversations in a relaxed atmosphere. On the Wednesday, the Value of Play Conference will celebrate its premiere at the Spielwarenmesse, highlighting various facets of play value together with experts from 8.30 to 10.30 am in the Toy Business Forum. For model car fans, Thursday at 4.30 pm at the same location has a special experience in store: With the induction ceremony into the Model Car Hall of Fame, hobbyDB, the world's largest Diecast community, honours the pioneers of the model vehicle industry. Another target group will find what they are looking for in the NCC West foyer: the LicenseLounge, which focuses on the licensing business as a strong growth driver, and the LicenseTalks event series provides important market insights. On the Friday, the Game Inventors Convention (NCC Mitte, Level 1) will provide a platform for creative minds from the gaming scene – with 156 participants from 22 countries.

An industry in party mood

In addition to product diversity and knowledge transfer, networking is part of the DNA of the Spielwarenmesse. Numerous formats create space for exchange in a relaxed atmosphere. New this year is Let's Connect! – Toy Community Meetup in Hall 2. Spielwarenmesse participants have the opportunity to get together daily between 12 pm and 4 pm in informal sessions based on unifying subject areas. The exclusive ToyNight on the first day of the fair brings all exhibitors together under the motto 'Welcome to the Future'. The 15 exhibitors who were there from the very beginning will also be honoured in this festive setting. On the Thursday evening, the RedNight will create a lively party atmosphere with stand parties. ToyCity Nuremberg is also involved in the anniversary celebrations: illuminations of the Imperial Castle and the Frauentor Tower will underline the festive atmosphere.

'For the 75th time, the Spielwarenmesse is the central gathering for the industry: people from all over the world come together in Nuremberg to discover trends, take advantage of business opportunities and experience the unique "Spirit of Play". We look forward to celebrating this anniversary with all participants – and look forward to a successful future with optimism,' Christian Ulrich sums up.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867338/Spielwarenmesse_eG_ToyAward.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866583/Spielwarenmesse_eG_75_Logo.jpg