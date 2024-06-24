The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ann G. Nguyen, DO acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PHOENIX, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Elizabeth Ann G. Nguyen, DO is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions as a compassionate Family Practitioner committed to comprehensive care.

Elizabeth Ann G. Nguyen, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Ann Nguyen, a dedicated family practitioner in Phoenix, AZ, is on a mission to provide comprehensive healthcare to individuals of all ages. With a wealth of expertise in family medicine, Dr. Nguyen offers a wide range of medical services, including pediatric to geriatric care, preventative health measures, and specialized attention to meet the unique needs of her patients.

Dr. Nguyen's commitment to patient well-being is evident in her approach to family medicine. She believes in treating every patient like family, fostering a compassionate and caring environment where individuals can receive the highest standard of medical care. Her dedication to the well-being of her patients is at the core of her practice.

Educationally, Dr. Nguyen has a strong foundation in the medical field. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arizona (U of A) and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree from Midwestern University (Midwestern U). She furthered her training by completing her residency in family medicine at Abrazo Family Medicine, where she honed her skills in providing comprehensive care across the lifespan.

Dr. Nguyen is proud to be affiliated with esteemed medical organizations, including the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the American Medical Association (AMA), and the Arizona Osteopathic Medical Association. These affiliations reflect her commitment to staying current with medical advancements and best practices, ensuring that her patients receive the most up-to-date care.

One of Dr. Nguyen's notable career accomplishments is her dedication to expanding her patient base, a testament to her reputation for delivering exceptional healthcare. Dr. Nguyen's career accomplishments include piloting a Medical Spanish Curriculum within her residency program to help close the discrepancy in healthcare among Hispanic populations. She also piloted the use Social Determinants of Health screening tool in her residency clinic and began using the AAFP Neighborhood Navigator to help patients in need. Her practice continues to grow, allowing her to make a positive impact on a broader range of individuals in the Phoenix community.

Beyond her professional commitments, Dr. Nguyen enjoys a fulfilling personal life. She has a passion for cooking and loves to explore diverse cuisines. Traveling is another one of her favorite pastimes, as it allows her to immerse herself in different cultures and experiences. She also has a passion for exercise and trains for half marathons in her spare time. Most importantly, Dr. Nguyen cherishes spending quality time with her family, recognizing their unwavering support and love throughout her journey.

Dr. Nguyen expresses profound gratitude to her family, including her parents, Dr. Dung Nguyen and Merle Nguyen, for their continuous love and support and to her loving husband Dr. Christopher Nguyen (PharmD) for being her constant rock from the beginning of her medical journey. She attributes her success, both personally and professionally, to the strong foundation and encouragement provided by her family and friends and hopes to make them all proud.

Looking ahead, Dr. Nguyen's future plans include continuing her dedicated care for her patients and extending her impact through speaking engagements and medical lectures. She also intends on becoming a clinical preceptor for the University of Arizona, providing mentorship opportunities for future doctors. She also would like to increase her social media presence and currently creates posts on her Instagram (@the.nguyening.dr) to provide patient education. Her philosophy is simple yet profound: treat patients like family. This patient-centered approach ensures that individuals under her care receive not only medical expertise but also the warmth and compassion they deserve. She intends on providing the best care possible and hopes to make a difference in the world, one patient at a time.

